DACFP Congratulates David Kassir on Achievement in Accreditation in Blockchain and Digital Assets
This is the oldest and largest digital assets certificate program designed specifically for financial advisor's understanding of blockchain and digital assets
We congratulate David Kassir for this remarkable achievement"MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Ric Edelman
The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) is delighted to announce that financial advisor, David Kassir, has earned the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets from the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals.
He joins a unique group of financial professionals with the credentials to serve investors who are curious about blockchain, bitcoin and other digital assets.
“We congratulate David Kassir for this remarkable achievement,” said DACFP Founder Ric Edelman.
David's commitment to serving his clients’ best interests is demonstrated by his successful completion of this rigorous program.”
By attaining the Certificate, Kassir has been granted access to exclusive educational resources that will help him serve his clients’ best interests.
“I am honored to have obtained my Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets,” said Kassir.
“This accomplishment reflects my dedication to serving my clients in their efforts to achieve financial security.”
About David Kassir
David Kassir is a Managing Director & Senior Financial Advisor at Manna Wealth Management with offices in Miami Beach FL, Washington DC, Arlington VA and McLean Va.
David Kassir is a passionate and experienced advocate of financial health and security. For over 27 years, he has been guiding clients with his thoughtful and custom-tailored approach at Manna Wealth Management. His mission has always been to empower individuals to make smart investments for their future, unlocking their potential through stability, strength, reliability, and quality service. He is devoted to building lasting relationships with clients based on trust and integrity, while offering a comprehensive range of services designed to help meet their individual needs. With David leading the charge at Manna Wealth Management, his vision is to become the go-to destination for professional wealth management expertise – making it possible for people to achieve their financial dreams.
About Manna Wealth Management
Manna Wealth Management is revolutionizing the financial advisory industry by providing specialized services to help individuals and families make smart investments for their future. Manna Wealth Management has been helping our clients create meaningful wealth through a thoughtful and custom-tailored approach. Manna Wealth’s mission is to unlock the potential of each individual client by offering a comprehensive range of services designed to meet their specific needs. With David Kassir as the driving force, Manna Wealth Management strives to build lasting client relationships that are founded on trust and integrity. David offers personal guidance based on stability, strength, reliability, and quality service—so that our clients can feel confident. Manna Wealth’s vision is to become the go-to destination for professional wealth management expertise in order to help people achieve their financial dreams.
Doing business as Manna Wealth Management. Securities and variable insurance products offered through B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Fee-based advisory services offered through B. Riley Wealth Advisors, Inc., an SEC-registered investment adviser. Fixed insurance products offered through B. Riley Wealth Insurance. Manna Wealth Management is not affiliated with B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. nor with any of its subsidiaries. B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. does not offer cryptocurrency advice or trading services. Digital currencies are highly volatile and not backed by any central bank or government. Due to the high level of risk, investors should view cryptocurrency as a purely speculative instrument.
