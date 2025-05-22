Interior Designates BSEE as Lead Agency for Offshore Decommissioning

Date: May 22, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has been formally designated as the lead federal agency responsible for overseeing the decommissioning of oil and gas platforms within the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. This responsibility was transferred from the Department of Commerce to Interior, underscoring BSEE’s critical role in managing safe, environmentally sound offshore energy transitions.

The transfer follows extensive coordination between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, BSEE and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, ensuring a unified approach to decommissioning in the newly designated sanctuary. BSEE’s authority is derived from 30 CFR Part 250 Subpart Q, which outlines the regulatory framework for decommissioning offshore infrastructure.

“This is a strong example of interagency collaboration to streamline permitting and promote responsible energy development while honoring our commitment to environmental protection,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Adam Suess. “By leveraging BSEE’s regulatory expertise, we can ensure that offshore decommissioning activities within the sanctuary are conducted safely and efficiently.”

BSEE and NOAA will continue to coordinate to identify shared mitigation measures and efficiently address consultation requirements under Section 304(d) of the National Marine Sanctuaries Act. This collaborative framework is designed to reduce duplication, provide regulatory clarity, and ensure the protection of sensitive marine environments.

“Today's announcement exemplifies our commitment to streamlining processes, reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens, and promoting energy production in alignment with strong environmental protections,” said BSEE Principal Deputy Director Kenneth Stevens. “Early coordination between NOAA and BSEE will ensure clarity and efficiency, establishing agreed-upon mitigation measures and providing a streamlined regulatory pathway for permittees.”

BSEE’s leadership in this effort reflects Interior’s broader goals of advancing Energy Dominance while safeguarding America’s natural and cultural resources.

For more information on BSEE’s decommissioning activities, visit the BSEE Decommissioning page.

