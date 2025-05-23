Pioneer Physicians Network CEO Co-Authors Landmark Study on Gender Pay Gap in Healthcare

Dr. Vikki DiGennaro, CEO of Pioneer Physicians Network

Pioneer Physicians CEO co-authors JAMA study exposing gender pay gap among doctors, despite comparable or better outcomes by women physicians.

This study underscores the urgent need to address systemic inequities in physician compensation.” — Vikki DiGennaro, DO

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vikki DiGennaro, DO, Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Physicians Network, has co-authored a pivotal study published in JAMA Health Forum that sheds light on the persistent gender pay disparities among physicians, despite evidence suggesting women physicians often achieve better patient outcomes.

The study, titled "Gender Differences in Physician Earnings and Outcomes Under Value-Based Payment," reveals that women physicians earn significantly less than their male counterparts, even when accounting for factors such as specialty, experience, and patient outcomes. Notably, the research indicates that patients under the care of women physicians experience comparable, if not superior, health outcomes compared to those treated by men.

Dr. DiGennaro, a family medicine physician with a strong commitment to equitable healthcare, brings firsthand experience to the study's findings. As CEO of Pioneer Physicians Network—the largest physician-owned primary care group in Northeast Ohio—she has been instrumental in implementing value-based care models that prioritize patient outcomes and provider satisfaction.

“This study underscores the urgent need to address systemic inequities in physician compensation,” said Dr. DiGennaro. “At Pioneer Physicians Network, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where all physicians are valued equally, and patient care remains paramount.”

Pioneer Physicians Network comprises over 90 healthcare providers across 20 locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties. Under Dr. DiGennaro's leadership, the network has embraced innovative care models that enhance patient outcomes and promote physician well-being.



About Pioneer Physicians Network, Inc.:

Pioneer Physicians Network, Inc. is the largest physician-owned medical group in Northeast Ohio focused entirely on delivering high-quality, patient-focused primary care. With a team of over 90 healthcare providers spread across 20 practice locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties, Pioneer Physicians Network strives to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves. Pioneer is dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and personalized care, ensuring every patient receives the attention and treatment they deserve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.