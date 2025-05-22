FEMA Fire Management Assistance Grant Approved for Cody Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of Arizona in combating the Cody Fire burning in Pinal County.

On May 21, the State of Arizona submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration for the Cody Fire. At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 3,126 homes in and around Oracle and San Manuel. The fire started on May 21, and has burned more than 800 acres.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.