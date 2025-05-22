180 Studio for Hair LLC Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Hair Salon in Terrytown, Louisiana

180 Studio for Hair LLC Logo CUTINA CLAYTON

TERRYTOWN, LA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terrytown, LA - May 2025: The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Hair Salon in Terrytown, Louisiana has been awarded to 180 Studio for Hair LLC. This recognition honors 180 Studio for Hair for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Since 2015, 180 Studio for Hair LLC has been a leading hair salon in Terrytown, recognized for its high-quality products and services. 180 Studio for Hair offers designs, chemical treatments, color, and hair styling services in their sleek, modern salon. 180 Studio for Hair specializes in all short and medium hair styles. Some of the chemical treatments offered at 180 Studio for Hair include: virgin relaxers; relaxer retouch; spot relaxers; relaxer, cut and style; spot relaxer, cut and style; relaxer, rinse, cut and style; phyto specific relaxers; and phyto specific relaxer, retouch, cut and style. The owner of 180 Studio for Hair, Cutina Clayton, has mastered her craft and has over two decades of experience in the hair and beauty industry. Clayton believes in continuous education to stay up-to-date in this always evolving industry. She has been mentored and trained by some of the industry's best. Clayton has taken her knowledge and experience to now offer hands on, one-on-one, and look and learn Camp 180 for Short Hair classes to educate stylists wanting to master their short hair cutting and styling skills. Clayton and the rest of her 180 Studio for Hair team place customer satisfaction as their top priority. Proudly serving Terrytown and the surrounding communities, 180 Studio for Hair is dedicated to delivering excellent service and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, 180 Studio for Hair stood out as a reputable company in the hair and beauty industry. Known for its experienced and friendly team, 180 Studio for Hair has earned a strong reputation within the Terrytown community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by 180 Studio for Hair’s communication and exceptional service:“Nice quiet relaxing place with a stylist (Cutina) that loves to do hair and will truly transform you 180 degrees...."“I was in town for a wedding one weekend and I needed to get a hair cut. The Salon is very nice and the owner was able to accommodate me that day I walk in, I was so happy. Cutina is very professional and is an amazing person. I always love my hair every time never disappointed. I will be sure to make my appointment next time I'm in the city!!!!!"“Definitely book an appointment @ 180 Studio for Hair with Cutina. My hair compliments never cease. Great service, atmosphere, and show stopping hair styles to prove it."“Such a beautiful salon in a great location. The owner of the salon is highly knowledgeable when it comes to the art of hair, approachable and will take your look to the next level. If you looking to upgrade your look or just treat your self to a new style or cut, check out 180 Studio and I promise it will be the best decision you will make."The 180 Studio for Hair team consistently helps every client feel and look their best.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about 180 Studio for Hair, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

