NAFC Launches 'We Count' Campaign to Shine a Light on Stress Urinary Incontinence in Women

NAFC's "We Count" campaign raises awareness about treatable Stress Urinary Incontinence, urging women to seek help and reclaim their quality of life.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Continence (NAFC), has launched a nationwide initiative — “We Count” — to raise awareness about incontinence and its profound impact on women, with a dedicated spotlight on Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) throughout the months of May and June.SUI, the most common form of urinary incontinence in women, affects approximately 1 in 3 women. It occurs when physical movement or activity — such as coughing, sneezing, laughing, or lifting — puts pressure on the bladder, causing unintentional leakage. Despite its prevalence, SUI remains vastly underreported and undertreated due to stigma, lack of awareness, and barriers to care.“We want women to know: You’re not alone, and your condition is treatable,” said Sarah Jenkins, Executive Director of NAFC. “By launching the We Count campaign, we are breaking the silence around incontinence, particularly SUI, and empowering women to reclaim their quality of life.”The campaign seeks to:● Educate the public on what Stress Urinary Incontinence is and what causes it● Encourage women to talk to their healthcare providers about their symptoms● Elevate mental health awareness linked to SUI, such as feelings of isolation and decreased self-esteem● Engage women through digital resources, including symptom checkers, treatment options, and wellness strategiesSUI can affect women as early as their 40s through late 50s, with contributing factors such as childbirth, aging, obesity, and high-impact sports. Left unmanaged, it can lead to diminished mental well-being, social withdrawal, and loss of independence. But there is good news — SUI is treatable. Options range from Kegel exercises and physical therapy to bulking agents and surgery, depending on severity. There are even kegel exercise devices that can help you do kegels right at home.“We are thrilled to partner with NAFC on raising awareness around SUI specifically and letting women know there are highly effective treatments available, said Gloria Kolb, founder and COE of Elidah, maker of Elitone . “We want women to feel empowered to speak up and learn more about treatment options. We like to tell them the time is now to keep dancing, running that extra mile and doing all those things that make life so enjoyable without the fear of leaks.”Women are encouraged to visit NAFC.org/we-count to learn more, access support, and begin their journey toward managing or overcoming incontinence.About NAFCThe National Association for Continence is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with bladder and bowel conditions. Through education, outreach, and advocacy, NAFC empowers individuals to seek help and find solutions that restore dignity and independence.

