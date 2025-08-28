National Association For Continence Highlights Overactive Bladder In Women Through "We Count" Campaign

Overactive Bladder affects up to 40% of women in the United States.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association For Continence ( NAFC ) continues its groundbreaking “We Count” campaign with a dedicated focus this July and August on Overactive Bladder ( OAB ), a condition that affects up to 40% of women in the United States.Through powerful storytelling, expert interviews, and practical resources, We Count aims to elevate the conversation around incontinence and let women know: they are not alone, and effective treatment is possible.Understanding OAB: A Widespread But Treatable ConditionOveractive Bladder (OAB) is characterized by a sudden, strong urge to urinate—even when the bladder isn’t full. It may also include frequent urination (more than 8 times a day), waking multiple times at night to urinate (nocturia), and urge incontinence, where leakage occurs before reaching the bathroom.Despite being common, especially as women age or experience hormonal changes, OAB is often underdiagnosed and undertreated. “It’s not a normal part of aging—and no woman should feel like she just has to live with it,” says Sarah Jenkins, Executive Director of NAFC.A Multi-Channel Awareness PushTo empower women with knowledge and support, NAFC has launched a robust suite of content throughout the summer, including:Social Media Campaigns: Featuring real women’s stories, fast facts about OAB, and actionable tips to help manage symptomsNew Podcast Episodes: The Life Without Leaks podcast explores OAB in-depth, with interviews from experts in OABEducational Articles and Downloads: Visitors to NAFC.org can access an updated guide to OAB treatment options, including lifestyle strategies, medications, and advanced therapies like sacral neuromodulation and tibial nerve stimulationBladder Health Tools: Downloadable bladder diaries, treatment checklists, educational brochures, fact sheets, and doctor discussion guides to help women advocate for their own careThanks to Our Campaign SponsorsNAFC is deeply grateful to our partners at Sumitomo Pharma America and Medtronic for their generous support of this critical work. Their commitment to women’s health is helping NAFC shine a much-needed spotlight on OAB and promote early diagnosis and treatment.A Call to ActionIf OAB is interfering with your daily life, sleep, or confidence, it’s time to speak with a healthcare provider. Visit nafc.org/we-count to learn more about OAB, hear from women who’ve been there, and explore all your treatment options.

