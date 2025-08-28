Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,269 in the last 365 days.

National Association For Continence Highlights Overactive Bladder In Women Through "We Count" Campaign

outline of USA country with 40% in bold letters.

Overactive Bladder affects up to 40% of women in the United States.

NAFC continues its awareness efforts with a dedicated focus on Overactive Bladder (OAB), a condition that affects up to 40% of women in the United States.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association For Continence (NAFC) continues its groundbreaking “We Count” campaign with a dedicated focus this July and August on Overactive Bladder (OAB), a condition that affects up to 40% of women in the United States.

Through powerful storytelling, expert interviews, and practical resources, We Count aims to elevate the conversation around incontinence and let women know: they are not alone, and effective treatment is possible.

Understanding OAB: A Widespread But Treatable Condition
Overactive Bladder (OAB) is characterized by a sudden, strong urge to urinate—even when the bladder isn’t full. It may also include frequent urination (more than 8 times a day), waking multiple times at night to urinate (nocturia), and urge incontinence, where leakage occurs before reaching the bathroom.
Despite being common, especially as women age or experience hormonal changes, OAB is often underdiagnosed and undertreated. “It’s not a normal part of aging—and no woman should feel like she just has to live with it,” says Sarah Jenkins, Executive Director of NAFC.

A Multi-Channel Awareness Push
To empower women with knowledge and support, NAFC has launched a robust suite of content throughout the summer, including:
Social Media Campaigns: Featuring real women’s stories, fast facts about OAB, and actionable tips to help manage symptoms

New Podcast Episodes: The Life Without Leaks podcast explores OAB in-depth, with interviews from experts in OAB

Educational Articles and Downloads: Visitors to NAFC.org can access an updated guide to OAB treatment options, including lifestyle strategies, medications, and advanced therapies like sacral neuromodulation and tibial nerve stimulation

Bladder Health Tools: Downloadable bladder diaries, treatment checklists, educational brochures, fact sheets, and doctor discussion guides to help women advocate for their own care

Thanks to Our Campaign Sponsors
NAFC is deeply grateful to our partners at Sumitomo Pharma America and Medtronic for their generous support of this critical work. Their commitment to women’s health is helping NAFC shine a much-needed spotlight on OAB and promote early diagnosis and treatment.

A Call to Action
If OAB is interfering with your daily life, sleep, or confidence, it’s time to speak with a healthcare provider. Visit nafc.org/we-count to learn more about OAB, hear from women who’ve been there, and explore all your treatment options.

Sarah Jenkins
National Association For Continence
+1 312-399-1353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Association For Continence Highlights Overactive Bladder In Women Through "We Count" Campaign

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more