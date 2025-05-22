Two procedures, one surgical session

Veteran George Ridlehoover needed two different surgical procedures—prostate removal and hernia repair. Thanks to advanced robotic surgery at VA Charleston, he only needed one session on the operating table.

It was the first-ever combined robotic-assisted prostatectomy and hernia repair in the VA health care system and the first in any hospital in the Charleston, South Carolina, region.

The operation was led by general surgeon Dr. Heather Evans and urologist Dr. Benjamin Stone, using advanced robotic technology that allowed both surgeries to be completed in one session under a single anesthesia.

Ridlehoover was amazed at how quickly he was able to return home and resume his routine.

“Being able to get both surgeries done at once made a big difference,” he said. “The recovery was smooth. I was up and walking the same evening, and they sent me home the next day. I never even needed pain medication. For me, it was the best way to do it.”

“This is a significant milestone, as it demonstrates again that the VA can offer the most advanced, most current care to Veterans,” said Evans, chief of surgery at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Evans said the idea for the dual procedure came from observing successful cases in non-VA hospitals and recognizing that VA Charleston had the right team, experience and equipment to perform the dual procedure safely and efficiently.

“I was thrilled to offer this combined procedure,” said Stone. “Since we’re working in the same area, recovery isn’t significantly impacted, and we reduce the overall burden on the patient.”

The operation was a team effort from start to finish. Evans began by preparing the surgical field for hernia repair, allowing Stone to proceed with the prostatectomy. Once that was completed, Evans resumed and finalized the hernia repair using the same robotic setup.

“This kind of collaboration isn’t just about efficiency. It’s about restoring Veterans to health faster with fewer disruptions to their lives,” Evans said. “Compared to a two-staged procedure, Veterans can go back to their usual activity much faster and with fewer complications.”

“This case is one example of the innovative, multidisciplinary care we’re able to provide at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System,” Stone said. “It reflects the strong communication among our teams and a shared commitment to delivering the best outcomes.”

“The whole team was outstanding,” Ridlehoover added. “From the surgeons to the people who brought my meals, everyone went out of their way to make sure I was comfortable and that my wife and kids were, too. If any Veteran is nervous about robotic surgery, I’d tell them not to worry. I’d do it again tomorrow without hesitation.”