City provides update on Red Hill Valley Parkway Action Plan

16 of 37 actions complete, all on track for early 2026

HAMILTON, ON– Hamilton City Council received an update on the progress made on the Red Hill Valley Parkway Judicial Inquiry (RHVPJI) at its meeting on September 10, 2025. City Staff reported that 16 of 37 action items have been completed, with the remaining 21 items to be completed by early next year. The City of Hamilton is committed to improving public safety, transparency and trust, and is working to address the recommendations from the Inquiry.

Of the seven completed items in the September 10 GIC Report, four focused on traffic safety improvements on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) and Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC). In May, the City released a report regarding an investigation of the design and the road geometry of the section on the RHVP between Greenhill and King. Other completed actions include: updates to the operation and maintenance plan, revised Parkway Management Committee Terms of Reference to clarify staff roles, and improved interdepartmental communication to identify safety-related reporting gaps.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents is not just a priority, it is a responsibility we take seriously. The Red Hill Valley Parkway Judicial Inquiry was a pivotal moment for our city, and we are committed to acting on its recommendations,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “I am proud of the progress we’ve made, and I want to assure Hamiltonians that we are building a safer, more responsive city – one that listens, learns and leads with integrity.”

In March 2025, staff reported that nine of the 36 action items had been completed. Through their work, staff identified an additional action item to bring the total to 37. The new item will create a new procedure for reporting to Council and outlines staff responsibilities when drafting, reviewing and presenting Council Reports.

The City recognizes more work needs to be done to rebuild trust in our community, and this work will be an important step forward. We remain committed to learning from it, making important improvements and being transparent every step of the way. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress.

An Interdepartmental Working Group, formed following the Inquiry in December 2023, has made notable progress in addressing the recommendations and implementing the action plan, with the goal of greater efficiency and effectiveness. The group will provide regular updates to the Council and the community, with a final update anticipated in March 2026 to confirm the completion of all action items.

Red Hill Valley Parkway Judicial Inquiry Recommendations:

The 37 recommendations and action items from the RHVPJI are grouped into eight different categories:

Traffic Safety on the Red Hill Valley Parkway and Lincoln M Alexander Parkway

Delineating the Roles and Responsibilities of City Staff

The Culture within the Public Works Department

Information Sharing and Communication among Staff

Staff Reporting Obligations

Staff Communications with Media and Public

Consultant Engagements and Assignments

Staff Reports

“The City remains committed to transparency and accountability in implementing the recommendations from the Red Hill Valley Parkway Judicial Inquiry. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of staff from across different departments, we’ve made significant progress, with nearly half of the action items now complete,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We look forward to continuing this momentum and providing the public with regular updates as we work toward full implementation by early 2026.”

The September 10 GIC Report also provided an update on Action Items which had been completed since the last update in the spring, along with a list of action items that are still in progress. The City has a dedicated web page at hamilton.ca/rhvp with information about the Inquiry, and updates on these completed items and progress.