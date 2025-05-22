USPA Bolsters Event Security Across the Hamptons for Memorial Day Weekend 2025

VIP Security in the Hamptons. Event Security Southampton, East Hampton, Westhampton & Sag Harbor

Heightened Demand for Security Guard Services in the Hamptons Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Our team is ready for anything this weekend. To book security guard services in the Hamptons, call USPA now at (800) 214-1448” — Michael Evans, Founder

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As crowds flock to the Hamptons for Memorial Day Weekend, USPA Nationwide Security has significantly increased its event security operations to safeguard residents, vacationers, and high-profile properties during the launch of the 2025 summer season. With a strategic presence in Southampton, Montauk, East Hampton, and Sag Harbor, USPA is deploying elite teams of security officers, bodyguards, and emergency response personnel across the region.

The heightened security response comes at a time when the East End anticipates one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends in recent memory. According to Dan’s Papers, this year’s festivities will feature a robust lineup of concerts, parades, and exclusive social gatherings, including the highly anticipated Dan’s Rose Soirée at the Southampton Arts Center and the Memorial Day Weekend Supper Club at Southampton Social Club.

“We anticipate high volumes of foot traffic, large crowds, and multiple VIP events over the weekend,” said Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Operations at USPA. “We’ve mobilized a well-trained, fully licensed force with decades of combined experience in executive protection and crowd control.”

High-Profile Memorial Day Week Happenings

Hamptons events scheduled for May 23–29 include:

Dan’s Rose Soirée (May 25): A festive evening of food, wine, and entertainment at the Southampton Arts Center.

Ultra Club Live Music Nights (May 23–25): Nightly performances drawing large nightlife audiences.

Memorial Day Parades (May 26): Including ceremonies and marches in East Hampton and Sag Harbor.

Hello Brooklyn at Stephen Talkhouse (May 24): A sold-out live performance by one of the East End’s most popular cover bands.

Sunset Music at The Winestand (May 23): Seasonal kickoff with wine, bites, and live music at Wolffer Estate.

VIP Protection, Luxury Assets & Barn Security Services

In addition to enhancing public-facing operations, USPA’s specialized units are providing discreet VIP protection for CEOs, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals arriving for the weekend. The company is also engaged in protecting valuable equestrian assets in stables and private barns across the Hamptons, offering a mix of fire watch and 24/7 security patrols to ensure safety for prized horses and their facilities.

“This weekend is about celebration, remembrance, and safety,” said Michael Evans, Founder of USPA. “We’re honored to protect this community year after year with professionalism, discretion, and preparedness.”

About USPA Nationwide Security

USPA has provided licensed armed and unarmed security professionals since 2005, with a reputation built on trust and tactical excellence. With permanent operations based in Westhampton Beach, the firm has long served the Hamptons’ elite for private events, estate security, fire watch, and VIP protection.

For more information or to book USPA’s elite event security services, call (800) 214-1448.

