Warehouse Fire Puts USPA’s Dallas Fire Watch in Focus

Warehouse Fire at All Star Pallet Sparks Urgent Call for Enhanced Fire Safety Measures, Says USPA Fire Expert

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A massive pallet fire that erupted behind a Southern Dallas warehouse this week has reignited concerns about warehouse fire hazards and underscored the critical importance of proactive Fire Watch Service in Dallas, according to nationally recognized fire safety expert, Brian Fitzgibbons.

On Tuesday, May 13, firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at All Star Pallet, located on the 8700 block of South Central Expressway. The blaze consumed a large outdoor stack of wooden pallets, prompting Dallas Fire-Rescue to deploy nearly 50 firefighters to the scene. Aerial footage captured by Texas Sky Ranger showed flames raging dangerously close to nearby wooded areas. Thankfully, the fire was contained before it could spread to the main warehouse. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains undetermined.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the unique fire protection challenges warehouses face,” said Fitzgibbons, Director of Operations for USPA Nationwide Security and keynote speaker on fire codes and fire watch regulations. “With flammable materials like stacked pallets stored outdoors in bulk, there’s often no margin for error. Facilities in Dallas must implement rigorous fire watch services and inspection protocols to mitigate this constant threat.”

NFPA Data Warns of Daily Warehouse Fires Nationwide

According to newly released research from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments respond to an average of over four warehouse fires per day, with approximately 1,508 fires annually from 2018 to 2022. These incidents result in three civilian deaths, 19 injuries, and $323 million in direct property damage each year.

Fitzgibbons emphasized that such fires are often preventable when code-compliant systems are in place: “Properly designed and maintained sprinkler systems, combined with qualified fire watch personnel, can drastically reduce the likelihood and severity of warehouse fires.”

Understanding the Real Risks: What Makes Warehouses Vulnerable

Warehouses and distribution centers present a unique set of fire risks:

High Fire Loads: Large quantities of goods increase the combustibility of a facility. Without correct commodity classification, sprinkler systems may be under-designed.

In-Rack Sprinklers: Unlike most facilities, warehouses require sprinklers both at the ceiling and between racking systems to suppress flames before they spread uncontrollably.

Encapsulated Goods: Products wrapped entirely in plastic prevent prewetting, a key method by which sprinklers slow fire spread. Systems must be robust enough to compensate.

Obstructed Sprinklers: Items stored too close to Early Suppression Fast Response (ESFR) sprinkler heads can block discharge patterns, rendering them ineffective.

Hazardous Materials: Many warehouses store flammable liquids and gases that fall under additional NFPA codes, including NFPA 30, NFPA 400, and NFPA 58.

Fitzgibbons notes that “code misalignment often occurs when warehouses change inventory without reassessing fire hazards. This leads to systems no longer matching the actual commodities stored—setting the stage for disaster.”

Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance: The Overlooked Lifeline

Even the most advanced systems fail without consistent inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM). According to NFPA, 79% of sprinkler system failures are due to ITM oversights. Regular inspections governed by NFPA 25 help identify corrosion, leaks, or improperly closed valves that could prove catastrophic during an emergency.

“Fire Watch Services in Dallas are essential not just during system failures, but as a supplement to scheduled maintenance and inspections,” Fitzgibbons explained. “Too often, property owners assume their systems will work because they’re installed—but fail to validate readiness through inspection.”

Call for Action: Dallas Businesses Urged to Prioritize Fire Safety

In the wake of the All Star Pallet fire, Fitzgibbons is calling on warehouse operators and property managers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region to take immediate action:

🔥 Conduct a full fire load analysis and update commodity classifications.

🔥 Verify your sprinkler system design aligns with NFPA 13 and is not obstructed.

🔥 Implement 24/7 fire watch service during inspections, maintenance, or outages.

🔥 Ensure hazardous materials are stored in compliance with NFPA 30, 400, and 58.

🔥 Schedule routine ITM procedures as required by NFPA 25.

About Brian Fitzgibbons

Brian Fitzgibbons is a nationally recognized fire safety expert and Director of Operations at USPA Nationwide Security. With over two decades of experience in fire code enforcement, fire watch supervision, and keynote speaking at national fire safety conferences, Fitzgibbons leads the firm’s fire watch operations across all 50 states. He is the author of “Introduction to Fire Watch” and has been featured on Fox & Friends, Nancy Grace, and other national outlets.

About USPA Nationwide Security

Founded in 2005, USPA Nationwide Security provides certified fire watch guards, licensed security officers, and emergency response services. With an A+ rating from the Chamber of Commerce and thousands of verified 5-star reviews, USPA is a trusted partner to property managers, construction firms, and critical infrastructure leaders across the country.

