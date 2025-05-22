Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Awards $6.8 Million in Recreational Trails Grants to Texas Communities

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— During Thursday’s meeting, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $6.8 million in grants, funding 24 trail construction and maintenance projects across the state.

The National Recreational Trails Fund (NRTF) supports recreational trail construction, renovation and acquisition through grants funded from a portion of the federal gas tax generated by fuel purchases for off-highway vehicles. The fund must be used to support a diverse mix of both motorized and non-motorized trail projects.

This year, $5.28 million in NRTF funds were made available for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Recreational Trails Grants Program. In addition to the federal funds, $1.52 million of the state Sporting Goods Sales Tax was allocated for eligible trail projects.

A portion of the grant funds, up to $900,000, will be used to support trail improvement projects in state parks.

Projects awarded funding are listed in alphabetical order by county below:

In Bandera County, the Albert and Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area received $300,000 for the construction of six additional miles of multi-use natural surface trails at the site.

The city of Beeville in Bee County received $300,000 for trail upgrades in community parks. Improvements include the renovation of 2.6-miles of existing asphalt/gravel trails to 10-foot-wide asphalt trails across five sites, benches, trash cans, bike racks, water fountains, signage and lighting.

Universal City in Bexar County received $220,800 for phase two of the Cibolo Creek Recreational Trail. The project includes constructing a 1.23-mile cement-stabilized base trail with wayfinding signage.

College Station’s Texas Independence Park in Brazos County received $287,997 for the west phase trails project. Improvements include the construction of three miles of natural surface multi-use trail and .73-mile concrete trail connections with benches and trash cans.

The Texas Motorized Trails Coalition (TMTC) received $328,672 to create trails and park improvements to Ozona’s Escondido Draw Recreation Area in Crockett County. The project includes the renovation of 10 miles of trail, equipment repair and rental, surveys, engineering and professional services.

In Ozona, an additional $400,000 was allocated to TMTC’s Escondido Draw Recreation Area in Crockett County to purchase trail equipment, engineering and professional services.

The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation in El Paso County received $292,072 for safety and accessibility renovations to the Paso Del Norte Trail. The project will feature renovations along a 7.5-mile section of existing trail including concrete repair, street crossing, signage, picnic tables, trash receptables, bike racks and pet waste stations.

In Harris County, the TMTC Rio Bravo Adventure Park received $500,000 for improvements to the site. Work will include the renovation of six miles of trail and track, signage, electrical and septic updates, pavilion repairs, access road repairs, equipment repairs and rentals, resource surveys and engineering.

The TMTC Rio Bravo Recreation Area in Harris County received $400,000 for the purchase of a bulldozer/tractor and attachments, equipment maintenance and hand tools.

In Houston, Harris County received $240,000 for improvements to the Terry Hershey Trail. The project includes the renovation of three miles of asphalt hike and bike trail.

In Hays County, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s San Marcos Aquatic Research Center received $57,427 for the rehabilitation of interior trails. Improvements include the renovation of a 1.75-mile trail, construction of a .56-mile trail with gravel turnpike, parking improvement and signage.

The city of Farmersville-NETT Section 4 in Hunt County received $75,000 for the construction of 1.9-miles of rail-to-trail surfacing.

In McLennan County, the Waco Motorcycle Club received $337,200 for improvements to the Waco Eagles Motocross Dirt Bike Park. The project includes the renovation of 10-miles of trail, parking, entrance signage, visitor building, lighting and security, fencing, a maintenance building, fuel and equipment rental.

The Castroville Regional Park in Medina County received $300,000 for the construction of 1.3-miles of trail, a pedestrian bridge, parking spaces, 2.4-miles of trail renovation and signage.

Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches County received $285,004 for its Building a Path to the Future at the SFA Gardens project. Improvements include the construction of .24-miles of trail, renovation of 7.7-miles of trail, boardwalks, bridges, the purchase of equipment and the installation of 12 trailhead signs.

In Nueces County, the city of Port Aransas received $241,515 to improve connectivity and accessibility in the Port Aransas Trail System. The project includes the construction of a .18-mile connecting trail, widening a .31-mile trail to six feet for ADA access, and renovations to a .48-mile loop trail.

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in Palo Pinto County received $300,000 for the construction of six additional miles of multi-use natural surface trail at the site.

Arlington Parks and Recreation in Tarrant County received $239,700 for the redevelopment of the River Legacy Park Trail. The project includes the renovation of an existing .49-mile trail to 12-foot-wide concrete.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department in Travis County received $300,000 for the creation of the Onion Creek Greenbelt trailhead and trail expansion. The project includes construction of a .6-mile trail, parking area, utilities and revegetation.

In Travis County, Westcave Outdoor Discovery Center received $59,348 for improvements to the canyon and uplands trail. The project includes the renovation of 431-feet of trail, construction of 176-feet of natural surface trail with boardwalk renovation, fencing, interpretive signage and benches.

BikeTexas in Travis County received $75,000 for the Texas Trails and Active Transportation Conference (TTAT). The funding will support the TTAT, which focuses on the creation and maintenance of trails in Texas.

In Victoria County, the city of Victoria received $250,056 for improvements to the Ted B. Reed Multi-Use Recreational Trail. The project includes construction of a .17-mile concrete trail and renovation of an existing .32-mile decomposed granite trail to 10-foot-wide concrete.

The city of Vernon in Wilbarger County received $54,051 for the Camp Cheromanche Nature Trail project. Improvements include the construction of a .3-mile improved surface trail with interpretive signage, benches, picnic tables and trash receptacles.

The city of Chico in Wise County received $60,800 for trail improvements at Wise County Park. The project includes construction of trail amenities including an ADA-compliant restroom, wayfinding signage, entrance sign, benches and picnic tables.