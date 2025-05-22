USHBC Commends Amazon For Continuing to Empower Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds Amazon for empowering and partnering with American small businesses. Amazon’s 2024 Small Business Empowerment Report reveals the vast impact of these partnerships, as they bolster our small businesses and, in turn, grow our economy.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, issued the following statement:“Amazon's impact on small business has often been overlooked. Independent sellers have long used the platform as a means to scale their operations in ways they could have never imagined. The convenience offered by streamlining distribution and greater access to consumers has given businesses the opportunity to grow revenues and build brand trust. The release of the Small Business Empowerment Report illustrates the incredible achievements that have been made over the last 25 years since Amazon began partnering with independent sellers to provide greater selection, prices, and service.”Throughout these 25 years, via Amazon, independent sellers have generated over $2.5 trillion in sales. In 2024, over 2 million people were employed by these independent sellers to operate and manage Amazon-related businesses. Independent sellers from the United States averaged over $290,000 in annual sales and nearly 60,000 sellers generated over $1 million in sales. Additionally, entrepreneurs in small towns and rural areas have grown sales by more than 30% year-over-year.Palomarez continued:“These statistics are not only astonishing, but telling. Amazon has proven how powerful and critical it is to bolster economic opportunity for our nation’s small businesses. By empowering small businesses, Amazon has helped consumers while contributing greatly to our economic success. We commend Amazon for leading by example, and call for more support of small businesses and a fostering of partnerships across the country.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC ​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

