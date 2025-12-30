Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends USTR Action on Nicaragua

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a Section 301 investigation into Nicaragua’s labor, human rights, and rule-of-law practices, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) implemented a phased and targeted tariff framework that aims to increase accountability while avoiding damage to our own economy.This approach reflects ideas submitted by the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) during the comments period of the process. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“We commend the USTR for taking a measured, reasonable, and phased approach in its Section 301 actions against Nicaragua. This decision appropriately upholds America’s commitment to the rule of law, while also recognizing the real-world economic implications for U.S. businesses, workers, and consumers who depend on stable and predictable supply chains.”Palomarez continued:“By avoiding more abrupt trade disruptions, and instead implementing a strategic approach, the Administration has struck the right balance between accountability and economic stability. It provides clarity for employers, protects U.S. commercial interests, and preserves incentives for reform without inflicting unnecessary collateral damage on small and medium-sized businesses. We remain hopeful that Nicaragua will address the investigation’s concerns and avoid further tariff increases.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, it focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

