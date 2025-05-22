WTO to Support the DRC in Ratifying the Trade Facilitation Agreement and the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies

H.E. Julien Paluku and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala meet in Geneva

The DRC lays the foundation for long-term economic transformation and asserts its role as a strategic player in international trade.

This agreement is designed to simplify and expedite cross-border trade by reducing bureaucratic delays and modernizing customs procedures.” — H.E. Julien Paluku, Congo DRC Foreign Trade Minister

KINSHASA, CONGO-KINSHASA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will receive technical and institutional support from the World Trade Organization (WTO) to ratify two major multilateral trade agreements: The Trade Facilitation Agreement and the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.The announcement was made on Wednesday, 21 May, in Geneva by H.E. Julien Paluku, Minister of Foreign Trade of the DRC, following a high-level meeting with WTO Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.Discussions focused on key priorities for the DRC’s trade agenda, including the ratification of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, the country’s Trade Policy Review scheduled for 2026, and capacity building for both the Ministry of Foreign Trade and the Congolese private sector.Minister Paluku underscored the strategic significance of the Trade Facilitation Agreement, adopted globally in 2013 but not yet ratified by the DRC.“This agreement is designed to simplify and expedite cross-border trade by reducing bureaucratic delays and modernizing customs procedures. It is time for the DRC to ratify it and fully seize the opportunities it offers. We will submit the ratification bill to Parliament so that the DRC can benefit from WTO support and technical assistance,” he stated.As the second-largest country in Africa and one of the richest in natural resources, the DRC has immense potential to become a major hub for international trade. With its strategic location in Central Africa, a young and growing population, and abundant reserves of critical minerals essential to the global green economy, the DRC is increasingly positioned as a vital partner in global value chains.The government’s ambition is to transform the country from a passive observer into a proactive stakeholder in the global trading system. By aligning with WTO frameworks and improving trade governance, the DRC seeks to strengthen its international competitiveness and contribute meaningfully to sustainable and inclusive economic growth.This strengthened partnership with the WTO marks a pivotal step toward deeper trade integration. With targeted support, the DRC will be able to modernize its trade practices, reinforce its regulatory frameworks, and better integrate into global supply chains.By embracing these reforms, the DRC is laying the foundation for long-term economic transformation and asserting its role as a strategic player in international trade and regional economic cooperation.Press ContactMinistry of Foreign Trade – Congo DRCEmail: info@mincommerce-rdc.cdPhone: +243 821 419 414Website: www.commerce.gouv.cd

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.