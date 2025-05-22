Marketing Expert Lori Werner to Speak at Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference cIMc2025

Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference 2025 Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz

Lori Werner to present marketing strategies to help integrative medicine providers grow their practices and connect with more patients at cIMc2025.

Integrative Medicine providers do transformational work, but many struggle to be found online. My goal is to help them simplify their marketing, amplify their message, and create sustainable growth.” — Lori Werner, Medical Marketing Whiz

ESTES PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Werner, nationally recognized marketing strategist and founder of Medical Marketing Whiz , will speak at the Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference ( cIMc2025 ), taking place July 25–27, 2025, in Estes Park, Colorado. This premier event brings together leading voices in functional medicine, integrative health, lifestyle medicine, and mind-body care, offering 17 hours of CME-accredited education (pending approval).Werner’s session will empower providers with practical, proven strategies to reach more patients, grow their practices, and build a trusted presence in their communities.“Integrative and functional providers are doing transformational work, but many still struggle to be found and chosen by the patients who need them most,” said Werner. “My goal is to help these providers simplify their marketing, amplify their message, and create sustainable growth.”Helping Holistic Providers Build Impact and VisibilityWerner’s presentation, “Marketing Mastery for Integrative & Functional Providers: How to Get Found, Get Chosen, and Grow Impact,” will cover:- Optimizing websites and Google Business Profiles for visibility and search- Creating trust with educational content and patient communication- Leveraging events and webinars to drive engagement and conversion- Using email, social media, and reviews to build long-term relationships- Establishing a reputation as the go-to provider in the local communityWith a background in medical device sales and nearly a decade leading one of North America's top integrative health marketing agencies, Werner brings tactical expertise tailored to cash-based and hybrid care models.About the Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference (cIMc2025)Hosted by the Inspired IM Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference cIMc2025 is a national gathering focused on personalized, root-cause care. The 2025 theme, “Personalized Integrative, Functional, Lifestyle & Mind-Body Medicine for Aging Well,” centers on science-backed strategies for improving healthspan, reversing chronic disease, and supporting longevity.The conference will feature leading experts including:Aimie Apigian, MD – Trauma-informed care at the cellular levelKenneth Pelletier, MD – Epigenetics and longevity scienceMichael Snyder, MD (Stanford) – Wearables and glucose monitoringAhmed El-Sohemy, PhD – Nutrigenomics and personalized nutritionSiri Chand Khalsa, MD – Ayurvedic insights on hydration and vitalityBob Rountree, MD – Functional medicine with clinical humor and depthLise Alschuler, ND, FABNO -Cancer and Aging: Optimizing Post-Treatment Cancer SurvivorshipA Wellness-Focused Experience in the Colorado RockiesThe conference will be held in Estes Park, Colorado, a breathtaking destination nestled at the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. Attendees can expect not only advanced education and collaboration, but also the chance to recharge in nature—with hiking, stargazing, and wellness experiences ideal for professional renewal.Registration and Media InquiriesHealthcare providers and wellness professionals can learn more or register at: www.inspiredim.org/conferences

