Marketing Expert Lori Werner to Speak at Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference cIMc2025
Lori Werner to present marketing strategies to help integrative medicine providers grow their practices and connect with more patients at cIMc2025.
Werner’s session will empower providers with practical, proven strategies to reach more patients, grow their practices, and build a trusted presence in their communities.
“Integrative and functional providers are doing transformational work, but many still struggle to be found and chosen by the patients who need them most,” said Werner. “My goal is to help these providers simplify their marketing, amplify their message, and create sustainable growth.”
Helping Holistic Providers Build Impact and Visibility
Werner’s presentation, “Marketing Mastery for Integrative & Functional Providers: How to Get Found, Get Chosen, and Grow Impact,” will cover:
- Optimizing websites and Google Business Profiles for visibility and search
- Creating trust with educational content and patient communication
- Leveraging events and webinars to drive engagement and conversion
- Using email, social media, and reviews to build long-term relationships
- Establishing a reputation as the go-to provider in the local community
With a background in medical device sales and nearly a decade leading one of North America's top integrative health marketing agencies, Werner brings tactical expertise tailored to cash-based and hybrid care models.
About the Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference (cIMc2025)
Hosted by the Inspired IM Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference cIMc2025 is a national gathering focused on personalized, root-cause care. The 2025 theme, “Personalized Integrative, Functional, Lifestyle & Mind-Body Medicine for Aging Well,” centers on science-backed strategies for improving healthspan, reversing chronic disease, and supporting longevity.
The conference will feature leading experts including:
Aimie Apigian, MD – Trauma-informed care at the cellular level
Kenneth Pelletier, MD – Epigenetics and longevity science
Michael Snyder, MD (Stanford) – Wearables and glucose monitoring
Ahmed El-Sohemy, PhD – Nutrigenomics and personalized nutrition
Siri Chand Khalsa, MD – Ayurvedic insights on hydration and vitality
Bob Rountree, MD – Functional medicine with clinical humor and depth
Lise Alschuler, ND, FABNO -
Cancer and Aging: Optimizing Post-Treatment Cancer Survivorship
A Wellness-Focused Experience in the Colorado Rockies
The conference will be held in Estes Park, Colorado, a breathtaking destination nestled at the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. Attendees can expect not only advanced education and collaboration, but also the chance to recharge in nature—with hiking, stargazing, and wellness experiences ideal for professional renewal.
Registration and Media Inquiries
Healthcare providers and wellness professionals can learn more or register at: www.inspiredim.org/conferences
Lori Werner
Medical Marketing Whiz
+1 888-418-8065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.