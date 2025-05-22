Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,392 in the last 365 days.

Wilhelm Höynck, first OSCE Secretary General, passes away

Wilhelm Höynck, who served as the OSCE’s first Secretary General, passed away on 15 May 2025.

“I am saddened to learn of the demise of Ambassador Wilhelm Höynck, who served as the first Secretary General of the OSCE from 1993 to 1996,” said OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu. “Ambassador Höynck served his country as a diplomat with great distinction, and led the OSCE at a crucial and difficult time for security in Europe with great wisdom and dedication.”

“On behalf of the entire OSCE family, I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. In his memory, the OSCE will fly a black flag of mourning for the next week,” added Secretary General Sinirlioğlu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wilhelm Höynck, first OSCE Secretary General, passes away

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more