Wilhelm Höynck, first OSCE Secretary General, passes away

Wilhelm Höynck, who served as the OSCE’s first Secretary General, passed away on 15 May 2025.

“I am saddened to learn of the demise of Ambassador Wilhelm Höynck, who served as the first Secretary General of the OSCE from 1993 to 1996,” said OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu. “Ambassador Höynck served his country as a diplomat with great distinction, and led the OSCE at a crucial and difficult time for security in Europe with great wisdom and dedication.”

“On behalf of the entire OSCE family, I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. In his memory, the OSCE will fly a black flag of mourning for the next week,” added Secretary General Sinirlioğlu.