The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem - USA Mourns the Murder of Israeli Embassy Staffers in Washington, DC

This is not an isolated tragedy—it is part of a dangerous wave of antisemitism that is spreading rapidly and must be confronted with courage and moral clarity.” — Dr. Susan Michael

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem – USA expresses its deepest sorrow and outrage over the brutal murders of Israeli Embassy diplomats, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who were gunned down outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on the night of May 21, 2025. Yaron and Sarah had just attended the AJC ACCESS Young Diplomats Reception and were planning to travel to Jerusalem next week to become engaged. Dr. Susan Michael, President of ICEJ USA , released the following statement:“I met Yaron at the ICEJ Gala in honor of Israel’s 75th anniversary. He and his family are cherished friends of ICEJ President, Dr. Juergen Buehler. That his life—and Sarah’s—was so senselessly cut short here in our nation’s capital is beyond heartbreaking. I have worked with the embassy for over 40 years, and never have I witnessed such brazen hatred against the Jewish people. This is not an isolated tragedy—it is part of a dangerous wave of antisemitism that is spreading rapidly and must be confronted with courage and moral clarity. Our prayers are with the families of Yaron and Sarah, and with the entire Israeli diplomatic community.”Sarah, an American citizen who served in the Israeli Embassy's Department of Public Diplomacy, and Yaron, an Israeli citizen and IDF veteran who worked in the Political Department, embodied a commitment to peace, service, and building relationships between people, nations and faith traditions. Their lives were taken in what authorities have described as a targeted act of violence. The alleged gunman, Elias Rodriquez, reportedly shouted “Free, free Palestine” as he was arrested, further evidence of the increasingly dangerous climate of antisemitic incitement in the U.S.For more than four decades, ICEJ USA has worked to comfort and support the people of Israel and confront antisemitism around the world. The attack on Sarah and Yaron is a tragic reminder that the fight against hate is not over—and that this is not just Israel’s battle. It will take all of us.To learn more about ICEJ’s work and how you can stand against antisemitism, visit www.icejusa.org

