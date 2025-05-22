GlobalComix Expands Dark Horse Partnership with Day and Date Releases and New Membership Discounts

Dark Horse launches single-book purchases on GlobalComix.

Buy New Dark Horse Books Instantly — Save with GlobalComix Gold

We are thrilled to take our partnership with GlobalComix to the next level by introducing the day-and-date release of new comics and graphic novels,” — Mark Bernardi, VP of Book Trade & Digital Sales at Dark Horse Comics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix, the premier digital comics platform, announced today a major expansion of its partnership with Dark Horse Comics. Starting immediately, readers can purchase brand-new Dark Horse titles on GlobalComix the same day they hit store shelves. In addition, select titles will be rotated into the GlobalComix Gold subscription catalog, giving readers more to explore.In a move that further enhances the value of its flagship offering, GlobalComix is also introducing a new perk: GlobalComix Gold members now get exclusive discounts on every new Dark Horse release. It’s the first time Gold has extended its all-you-can-read membership with direct purchase benefits, adding even more value for fans.“Bringing new Dark Horse comics to fans online the same day they’re released is a huge win for the GlobalComix community,” said Chris Carter, CEO of GlobalComix. “It’s also the first time Gold members get exclusive discounts on new releases, making a great membership even more rewarding. We’re building the best place for comic fans online. This is just the beginning.”Today’s launch includes a refreshed selection of Dark Horse titles within the GlobalComix Gold catalog. As part of a new rotation model, the lineup will continue to evolve, giving subscribers ongoing access to standout stories from across the publisher’s portfolio. Initial featured titles include Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III, Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad, and From the World of Minor Threats: Welcome to Twilight.“We are thrilled to take our partnership with GlobalComix to the next level by introducing the day-and-date release of new comics and graphic novels,” said Mark Bernardi, VP of Book Trade & Digital Sales at Dark Horse Comics. “Last year, we were excited to expand our catalog on GlobalComix and offer some of our most popular titles in their vertical scroll format. The format is a big hit with users and has helped introduce our comics to new fans around the world. Thanks to their cutting-edge technology and commitment to providing a stellar user experience, we believe GlobalComix will help Dark Horse reach new audiences for years to come.”This summer, even more Dark Horse titles—both recent hits and fan-favorite backlist—will be added to GlobalComix.To learn more and start reading, visit https://globalcomix.com About GlobalComixGlobalComix is the new home of the comics community online and features GlobalComix Gold, the best deal in comics. It is dedicated to making it easy for readers to discover, read, and support comics from around the world. With nearly 100,000 titles across genres and publishers, and a best-in-class digital reader built for seamless, immersive storytelling, GlobalComix delivers an exceptional experience for comic fans and creators alike.About Dark Horse ComicsDark Horse Comics was founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson with the goal of creating a welcoming environment for comics professionals. The company strives to be an example of how integrity and innovation can broaden a unique storytelling medium and transform a company with humble beginnings into an industry giant. Dark Horse has published modern masters such as Yoshitaka Amano, Margaret Atwood, Brian Michael Bendis, Paul Chadwick, Geof Darrow, Colleen Doran, Janet Evanovich, Dave Gibbons, Faith Erin Hicks, Kazuo Koike, Matt Kindt, Jeff Lemire, Kentaro Miura, Moebius, Chuck Palahniuk, Eric Powell, Stan Sakai, and Gerard Way, as well as Hall of Fame legends Will Eisner, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and Richard Corben. The company also set the industry standard for quality licensed comics, graphic novels, collectibles, and art books, based on properties such as Star Wars, Stranger Things, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda, Dragon Age, James Cameron’s Avatar, Game of Thrones, Mass Effect, The Witcher, and Halo. Dark Horse established an entertainment division in 1989, finding success with company-owned projects, The Mask and TimeCop. Current hits from Dark Horse Entertainment include The Umbrella Academy on Netflix and Resident Alien on SyFy. Additionally, Dark Horse has a long tradition of establishing new creative talent throughout all of its divisions.In 2022, Dark Horse Media, LLC was established as the parent company of all three divisions, and became part of Embracer Group AB, strengthening the company’s transmedia capabilities.

