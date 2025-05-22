Support for Palestinian journalists as war in Gaza intensifies

IFJ affiliates organise events in solidarity

Solidarity initiatives over the war in Gaza are being organised by affiliate members of the International Federation of Journalists.

Nineteen months after the 7 October Hamas attack, Israel is intensifying its bombardment on Gaza. The IFJ has denounced the actions on the ground and targeting of Palestinian journalists and called for the opening of the enclave to foreign journalists.

To date, at least 164 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023, according to IFJ statistics.

A number of affiliates have launched events in support of Palestinian media workers.

In the United States, the National Writers Union is today (22 May) at 7pm running a fundraiser to support the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) through the IFJ’s Safety Fund for journalists and media workers in Palestine. The event, which will feature readings by writers Mayada Ibrahim, Edward Ongweso Jr., Lena Afridi, Nora Treatbaby, Dina Abdulhadi and Tanvi Misra, will take place at Starr Bar in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The Slovene Association of Journalists began an appeal on 19 May calling on journalists across the world to demand that political leaders act against crimes against humanity being committed against Gaza’s population.

“As journalists, we have a professional and ethical duty not to remain silent in the face of the most serious human rights violations,” the appeal states.

The Syndicat National des Journalistes (SNJ), in collaboration with the IFJ, launched a solidarity fundraising campaign to support Palestinian journalists in Gaza and the West Bank. The raised funds will help journalists on the ground, who continue to do their jobs 19 months after the start of the war, purchase professional equipment (computer, audio and video devices, batteries), bulletproof vests and protective helmets, as well as humanitarian and medical aid.

To make a donation to the IFJ’s Safety Fund for Palestinian journalists, click here.

