Nebraska City Law Day Teaches Fifth Graders Lessons in Citizenship and Government

Nebraska City celebrated Law Day 2025 with a program focused on the separation of powers and the foundations of the U.S. government. Fifth graders gathered at the courthouse for a mock trial, history lessons, and presentations from local legal professionals. Retired District Judge Randall Rehmeier, County Judge David Partsch, and Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke helped restart Nebraska City’s Law Day tradition last year, originally established by President Eisenhower in 1958.

Judge Rehmeier emphasized the importance of teaching young students about citizenship and how government functions, using examples like the Revolutionary War and the U.S. Constitution. The event featured participation from County Attorney Jennifer Panko-Rahe, Public Defender Michael Ziskey, Sheriff Colin Caudill, and others. A highlight for many was a police dog demonstration by Deputy Dan Lionberger.

Photo from News Channel Nebraska: Retired Judge Randall Rehmeier gives Law Day lessons to Nebraska City 5th graders.

Read News Channel Nebraska:  Law Day civics includes separation of powers

