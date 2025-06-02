MAD Joins Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association

My Auto Doctor joins the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA) to reinforce its dedication to ethical service and transparency.

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Auto Doctor Joins Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association to Advance Industry Standards

A Strategic Move for Ethical Growth

The auto repair industry is evolving rapidly, and one of the most important developments is the push for ethical service, accountability, and continuous improvement. To support these goals, My Auto Doctor has joined the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA)—a highly regarded organization known for promoting transparency and professionalism throughout the automotive repair industry.

Aligning with Nationally Recognized Industry Standards

AMRA advocates for clear service recommendations, consumer education, and standardized practices that foster trust between shops and their customers. By becoming a member, My Auto Doctor reaffirms its dedication to transparent inspections, ethical diagnostics, and customer-focused repair services.

Word from the Owner

"Joining AMRA aligns with our mission to deliver honest, high-quality auto care while staying connected with the best minds in the industry," said Jeramee Carson, Owner of My Auto Doctor.

Enhancing Odessa’s Auto Repair Experience

The Odessa-based shop will now integrate AMRA’s guidelines into its daily operations, improving clarity in communication, increasing efficiency, and maintaining its commitment to high-quality repair services. Customers will benefit from a more consistent, informed, and dependable service experience.

As a result, My Auto Doctor continues to raise the bar for local shops—empowering vehicle owners in Odessa, TX to feel confident in every repair recommendation and decision.

About My Auto Doctor

For auto repairs rooted in industry ethics and excellence, customers can visit My Auto Doctor at 1906 W 2nd St, Odessa, TX 79763, United States or call (432) 529-4311. More details on their full range of services are available at https://myautodoctor.com/.

