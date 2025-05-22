Student winners announced for Minnesota’s 2025 Escape the Vape Video Challenge

News Release

May 22, 2024

More than 650 Minnesota students from 47 schools stepped up to fight youth vaping in this year’s Escape the Vape Video Challenge, now in its fifth year.

Though it’s illegal for retailers to sell commercial tobacco products to youth, underage vaping continues to be a problem in Minnesota with 14% of high schoolers and about 4% of middle schoolers reporting vaping during the last 30 days, according to the 2023 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey. Data also show 8 in 10 youth who vape report signs of nicotine dependence, like intolerable cravings or reaching for their vape without thinking about it.

No amount of nicotine is safe for youth as it is highly addictive and can be toxic. Because the adolescent brain is still developing until about age 25, youth nicotine exposure can increase the risk of addiction to commercial tobacco products and other substances in the future. Nicotine dependence can also lead to poor mental health by worsening symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression.

“Peer-to-peer education is a powerful tool for youth vaping prevention because young people are more likely to listen to and trust their peers, making messages about the risks of vaping more relatable and impactful,” said Christina Thill, MDH program manager for commercial tobacco prevention and control. “By fostering open conversations and shared experiences through these PSAs, youth can feel empowered to make informed decisions and resist social pressures to vape.”

Minnesota students led the charge against youth vaping, submitting more than 300 creative, peer-driven, 30-second videos. Public voting opened on March 15, and closed April 14. Nearly 1,500 votes were cast to choose the winners for each division. Each first-place winning video will be awarded a $500 cash prize. Their schools will also each receive $250. This year’s winners include:

High School Division

First place: “Vaping, it’s Not Right for You” by Liam Reitsma, Jackson Tsahalis and Angelica Boyle at Eagan High School

Second place: “Play Notes, Not Smokes” by Tsering Lama at Minnehaha Academy

Third place: “Haze Runner” by Kael Berry, Cloie Streich, Addison Ohm and Caidyn Adams-Clig at Apex Recovery School

Middle School Division

First place: “E-cigarette Regret” by Rebecca Agüero-Bromeland at Chaska Middle School West

Second place: “Say No to Vaping for your Health’s Sake” by Cora Schweich and Amara Slapnicher at Hastings Middle School

Third place: “Don’t Let Vaping Drain your Life” by Matthew Rusia and Maxell Kraus at Hastings Middle School

Here’s what some of student participants had to say about the contest:

“My hope is to help educate my peers on the danger of vaping in a fun way. Parents and teachers tell us all about how vaping is bad for health and about the negative side effects associated with vaping. There are still too many teens and young adults using tobacco and vaping products. Hearing a new spin on the same anti-vape message and information will hopefully prevent substance use or even help someone quit. I hope our video helps someone take a big breath of the fresh air around us.” – Allie Cross, High School Division finalist.

“I think vaping is often seen as a ‘safer’ way to smoke, but that idea has been heavily influenced by misleading advertising from vaping companies. They have targeted youth and made it seem like vaping is harmless or not a big deal. The reality is that many teens don’t realize the dangers involved or the thousands of chemicals that are inside vapes. What’s even scarier is that vaping is still so new that we don’t fully know the long-term damage it can cause.” – Liam Reitsma, High School Division winner.

To help young people quit, the Minnesota Department of Health offers My Life, My Quit™, which supports Minnesota teens age 13-17 in quitting commercial tobacco and nicotine, including vaping. The program is free and confidential. Teens can text to chat with a coach, engage in coaching calls and online chat, and receive youth-specific materials. Teens should text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visit My Life, My Quit.

The Escape the Vape Video Challenge is made possible with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health, and in partnership with Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota and Oxboro Family Chiropractic.

Watch the winning videos at mnescapethevape.org. You can also follow, like and tag the contest on Instagram @jointheescape.

Media can contact MDH to connect with the winners of the contest.

