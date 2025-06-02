Rabbit Creek Market announces expanded seating and new availability for its All Things Tea high tea service in Tallahassee, FL.

Rabbit Creek Market (NASDAQ:RCM)

Doubling our seating and expanding our availability allows more guests to enjoy the high tea experience in a relaxed and elegant setting. We’re proud to make this more accessible to our community.” — Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Things Tea at Rabbit Creek Market Doubles Seating Capacity and Expands Service Hours

Rabbit Creek Market has announced an expansion to its high tea offering, All Things Tea, with seating capacity doubled from 12 to 24 guests and the addition of new days and times for reservations. The enhancement allows more visitors to enjoy the popular experience, which blends vintage charm with premium teas and locally sourced treats.

Expanded Space and Service

The expansion of All Things Tea comes in response to growing demand for high tea experiences in Tallahassee. The newly configured space retains its signature antique ambiance while offering improved accommodations for group gatherings, private events, and leisurely afternoon teas.

Guests can now book high tea sessions during additional weekday and weekend time slots, with more flexibility to accommodate larger parties and special occasions.

A Word from the Owner/Director

“Doubling our seating and expanding our availability allows more guests to enjoy the high tea experience in a relaxed and elegant setting. We’re proud to make this more accessible to our community.”

— Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

About Rabbit Creek Market

Rabbit Creek Market is a locally owned indoor market in Tallahassee, Florida, featuring antiques, handcrafted goods, and boutique-style retail spaces. With a focus on community, quality, and charm, the market is home to All Things Tea—a high tea experience offering curated teas, pastries, and vintage elegance. They are located at 2811 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL, 32308.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.