Criterion HR Hits the Road for 2025: Announces Nationwide Trade Show Tour

Criterion HCM

A Bold Season of Innovation, Connection, and Momentum

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Criterion HCM, the trusted HR platform that simplifies the complex and delivers a user experience people LOVE, is rolling out its 2025 Trade Show “Summer Tour” — a high-energy lineup of live events across the country. From major industry conferences to specialized forums, Criterion is set to showcase how its unified, AI-enhanced platform continues to reshape the way organizations manage HR, payroll, and workforce performance.“As a company who puts our customers and partners first, we enjoy meeting them at these exciting events and get a chance to learn and share more while in person.” said Sunil Reddy, CEO of Criterion HCM. “Every stop on this tour is an opportunity for industry professionals to experience how Criterion works for them — not the other way around.”🎤 2025 “Summer Tour” LineupHere’s where you can catch the Criterion HCM team live and in action this year:*Sage Future - 📅 June 2, 2025 | 📍 Booth # 62 | Atlanda GA*SHRM Annual Conference - 📅 June 29–July 1, 2025 | 📍 Booth #2139| San Diego, CA*TribalNet - 📅 September 15–18, 2025 | 📍 Booth #629| Reno, NV*HR Tech Conference - 📅 September 16–18, 2025 | 📍 Booth #3411| Las Vegas, NV*Procore Groundbreak - 📅 October 2025 | Houston, TX*Trimble Dimensions User Conference - 📅 November 10-12, 2025 | Las Vegas, NVWhat to Expect on TourEach stop will feature live platform demos, customer success stories, and sneak peeks at upcoming features — all centered around Criterion HCM’s core promise: a single, powerful platform built to simplify the complex. Attendees can meet with product experts, explore how our AI-driven insights make HR smarter, and learn why our customers consistently rate us with a 95% satisfaction score.Can’t Make It? Get the Experience AnywayFor those unable to attend in person, Criterion will offer virtual access to select sessions and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Sign up at www.criterionhcm.com to stay connected to the tour experience.About Criterion HCMCriterion HCM offers an HR platform people actually love, combining built-in flexibility with a commitment to your unique needs.Our purpose-built platform enhanced by ch.ai - our unique AI capability - seamlessly adapts to your organization's specific challenges, delivering a unified, intuitive, and powerful user experience. With a focus on realized ROI, Criterion HCM simplifies complex HR tasks, boosts efficiency, and ensures customer satisfaction. We proudly serve over 500 enterprise customers across 10+ countries, achieving a 95% satisfaction rate and 100% uptime. Discover the Criterion HCM difference and transform your HR processes today.Visit us at: www.criterionhcm.com

