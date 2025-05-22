The Presidency: Statement of Mr Mcebisi Jonas

The Presidency acknowledges recent commentary regarding Mr. Mcebisi Jonas and deems it prudent to provide clarity.

Initial interpretations of procedural matters, communicated in good faith, have been amended following confirmation that Mr. Jonas holds a valid visa for travel to the United States of America.

No formal concerns or substantive inquiries related to his professional responsibilities have been brought to the attention of this office.

Mr. Jonas contributed to preparatory engagements ahead of the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump, including consultations abroad. His absence from Washington, at his own request, has no bearing on the President’s official programme.

