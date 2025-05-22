Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$6M For Rustic Luxury Estate in Florida’s Premier Sporting Community

Adirondack-Inspired Estate in Exclusive Pine Creek Sporting Club Nine-Bedroom Masterpiece on 40 Private Acres Nine-Bedroom Masterpiece on 40 Private Acres Nine-Bedroom Masterpiece on 40 Private Acres Primary Suite with Private Plunge Pool and Massive Closets

Auction closes live 29 May at Sotheby’s London’s ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale

With stunning design, expansive grounds, and a serene connection to the outdoors, this estate offers the best of both worlds, providing luxury alongside a tranquil lifestyle.” — Blaine “Doc” Ellingson of ONE Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced that bidding has opened for PineHaven Sporting Ranch, a stunning custom estate located within the prestigious Pine Creek Sporting Club, just 70 miles from Palm Beach. Spanning over 15,000 square feet on 40 private acres, the property will be offered in cooperation with Blaine “Doc” Ellingson, Madison Collum, and James Sweat of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. Starting bids are anticipated between US$5 million and US$8.5 million, with bidding set to culminate live on 29 May at Sotheby’s London as part of the firm’s highly anticipated ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale.

Inspired by Adirondack architecture, PineHaven Ranch is a thoughtfully crafted estate blending rustic charm with refined design. Set on 40.57 acres, it offers 9 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, a 31-foot beamed entry, hand-hewn cypress details, and views of Florida’s uplands and a private lake. Highlights include a gourmet kitchen, bar and billiards room, formal and casual dining, and a 110-foot screened loggia with a pizza oven, grill, and fire pit—ideal for entertaining. With separate guest and primary wings, it's perfect for families, retreats, or corporate gatherings.

"PineHaven Sporting Ranch is one of the finest properties within the gates of Pine Creek," said Ellingson. "It blends exceptional architecture, timeless elegance, and natural beauty with access to a world-class sporting lifestyle. With stunning design, expansive grounds, and a serene connection to the outdoors, this estate offers the best of both worlds, providing luxury alongside a tranquil lifestyle.”

Though privately owned, PineHaven Sporting Ranch offers access to Pine Creek Sporting Club’s premier amenities through membership. Set on 2,400 acres of Florida wilderness, the club features guided hunts, sporting clays, tower shoots, and game hunting, plus a 1,000-yard rifle range, bow and pistol ranges, shoot house, stables, and scenic riding trails.

“We have cherished every moment in this beautiful home, from family gatherings to peaceful mornings by the lake,” said James and Donna Patrick, the sellers of the home. “It has been a place of comfort and joy, and we are confident that the next owner will find just as much peace and happiness here.”

Members enjoy concierge-level service at Pine Creek’s newly renovated 11,000-square-foot lodge, offering five-star dining, a business center, pool, fitness center, pickleball court, and resort-style amenities. With only 100 memberships, the club is an exclusive, close-knit community—founded in part by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Just over an hour from Palm Beach and close to Miami, PineHaven Sporting Ranch delivers secluded luxury and outdoor adventure in one of Florida’s most unique private communities.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

