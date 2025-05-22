Referendum, CGIL at Piazza Vittorio during the pro-vote marathon event

ROME, ITALY, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large crowd of people gathered yesterday in Rome, in the gardens of Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, for the public event “Voting is Freedom – Marathon against Abstention”, promoted by the Referendum Committee and supported by CGIL, ahead of the referendum on labor and citizenship scheduled for June 8 and 9.

The event also saw the participation of several political leaders, including Elly Schlein, Secretary of the Partito Democratico, Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesperson of Verdi, Nicola Fratoianni, Secretary of Sinistra Italiana, Giuseppe Conte, Leader of M5S and the Secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi.

“Reaching the quorum is possible, but we have to win every single vote—polling station by polling station, town by town,” stated Maurizio Landini, CGIL’s General Secretary during the initiative. “Voting is an act of freedom and a peaceful democratic uprising: all it takes is going to the polling place and making a choice for change”.

CGIL strongly denounced the attempt to suppress the national referendum: “There has been an effort to silence this vote, but it will not succeed. Those who tell people to stay home simply want everything to remain as it is. But we want a fairer country—where jobs are not precarious, rights are protected, and citizenship is granted to those who work, study, and live by our laws”, added Landini.

CGIL renews its appeal to all democratic, social, and cultural forces: let’s break the silence and mobilize for participation in the referendum on Sunday, June 8 and Monday, June 9.

