GialloZafferano USA Inc. is Born: The Company Consolidating the U.S. Presence of Italy's Leading Food Media Brand

Giallozafferano

SEGRATE, ITALIA, ITALY, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GialloZafferano, Italy’s #1 food media brand and among the most followed in the world, announces the establishment of GialloZafferano USA Inc. Headquartered in the United States, the new company is dedicated to producing food and wine content and initiatives specifically for the American market.

This launch is not a beginning, but a significant milestone in a journey that began in 2022. Since then, GialloZafferano has expanded its U.S. footprint through an English-language website, a massive international social media fanbase, and a dedicated production studio in New York. From the outset, the project has collaborated with premier Italian brands investing in the U.S., including the Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano, Mulino Bianco, La Piadineria, and Mulino Caputo.

With the incorporation of GialloZafferano USA Inc., the brand establishes a permanent corporate structure, evolving into a partner capable of operating in the U.S. market with the stability and continuity of a fully structured industry player.

"What we have built over these three years in New York is the starting point for even more ambitious goals.

GialloZafferano USA Inc. is not just a statement of intent, but tangible proof of our belief in the American market—a market of fundamental importance for Italian companies. It has welcomed us with enthusiasm, and we intend to dedicate ourselves to it with increasing commitment, aiming to become the ultimate ambassador of Italian cuisine in the United States," stated Andrea Santagata, CEO of Mondadori Digital.

CASAGIALLO: THE PRODUCTION HEART OF NEW YORK

Located in Williamsburg, overlooking New York’s three iconic bridges, CasaGiallo serves as GialloZafferano’s U.S. "house of production." This creative hub and studio hosts Italian and American chefs and creators, live show-cooking events, and branded activations. It is here that content telling the story of Italian and Italian-American cuisine is crafted for the U.S. audience using an authentic and sophisticated language. In three years of field operations, activations produced at CasaGiallo have reached over 3 million Americans per single campaign, with engagement rates consistently exceeding category averages.

AN ASSET FOR ITALIAN BUSINESSES IN AMERICA

GialloZafferano USA Inc. positions itself as a concrete tool for Italian companies seeking access to the American market. With 72 million global followers and a rapidly growing U.S. community, GialloZafferano offers Italian brands an integrated digital and physical hub to reach the American consumer with credibility and consistency.

Institutional partnerships on various projects with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA/ICE) New York confirm GialloZafferano’s role not just as a media brand, but as a "National System" instrument supporting Italian businesses aiming for foreign markets, particularly the USA.

The brand's consolidated presence at the Summer Fancy Food Show—the most important food trade fair in America—further proves its status as a benchmark for Made in Italy food storytelling. For the fourth consecutive year, GialloZafferano returns as the media partner of Universal Marketing, the exclusive organizer of the Italian pavilions. For the 2026 edition (New York, June 28-30), GialloZafferano, in collaboration with Zenzero Talent Agency, will bring a top-tier team of chefs and creators to the Javits Center. They will headline live formats and original content dedicated to partner brands, reinforcing the brand's role as a bridge between Italian agri-food excellence and the U.S. market.

The American project is coordinated by Gabriele Colasanto, Food Area Brand Director of Mondadori Digital and CEO of GialloZafferano USA Inc.

About GialloZafferano

GialloZafferano is the leading food media brand in Italy and one of the most followed worldwide. With a global fanbase of 72 million followers and over 500 million video views generated outside of Italy in 2025, it is the primary digital destination for those sharing the story of Italian cuisine globally.

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