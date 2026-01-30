BLASTNESS TAKES HOME THE HOTELTECHAWARDS 2026 AS THE BEST HOTEL RESERVATIONS SOFTWARE IN THE WORLD

ROME, ROME, ITALY, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blastness, a leader in Italian travel technology providing hotel booking services, wins the 2026 HotelTechAwards in the "Hotel Reservations Software" category and is recognised as the best online hotel booking management system in the world. In the same HotelTechReport ranking, two other company products – the Booking Engine and the RMS (Revenue Management System) – also made it into the global Top 10, further confirming the overall value of Blastness's technological offering.

Now in its eighth edition, the HotelTechAwards recognise the best companies and technology products in the global hotel industry according to verified reviews from over 2.5 million industry professionals from more than 120 countries who use HotelTechReport, the leading global marketplace for hotel software research.

Blastness was crowned the winner due to its CRS (Central Reservation System) – the driving force behind online distribution, enabling smart, centralised management of rates, bookings and online channels, recognised as the most popular by the international hotel community. From 2019 to 2025, with over €2 billion in bookings processed annually, the Blastness platform has witnessed significant growth in online booking volumes, with an increase of over 64% in the last seven years. This growth was largely driven by direct online channels (official hotel websites), which increased by an average of 104% for Blastness Group clients during the same period, while OTAs grew by 37%. Among all online bookings made by Blastness client hotels, direct sales in 2025 now account for a 30% market share, versus 42% for Booking.com and 28% for all other OTAs, demonstrating the effectiveness of strategies focused on promoting the direct channel.

This is further recognition for Blastness, which, with over 2,000 client structures and more than 15 years as the leading CRS provider in Italy for 5-star hotels, sees the overall value of its technological offering recognised by the market. Alongside the award given to CRS, the Blastness Booking Engine ranks seventh worldwide, while RMS entered the Top 10 most popular revenue management systems internationally for the second consecutive year. A result that demonstrates a comprehensive and competitive suite of solutions designed to optimise sales, maximise revenue and improve the user booking experience.

The HotelTechAwards ranking is determined by over 80,000 verified reviews and structured methodological criteria – from client satisfaction to ecosystem resilience and market presence – which have declared CRS Blastness the winner among over 200 international technology solutions.

"Being recognised as the world's leading hotel booking platform at the HotelTechAwards 2026, now a global benchmark for the best technologies in the hotel industry, is a great honour", commented Andrea Delfini, CEO of Blastness. "Being ranked among the top 10 worldwide in the Booking Engine and Revenue Management System categories reinforces our mission: to provide hotels with the widest range of innovative and integrated technological systems, together with strategic guidance to help them maximise the benefits of digital channels, optimise direct sales and increase revenue".

Delfini goes on to say: "We are proud that hoteliers recognise not only the quality and ongoing innovation of our technology platforms, but more importantly, that they have also rewarded us for the human approach we have always taken to training, support, consulting and the way we guide our clients in choosing the best solutions for developing their profitability, which has always been reflected in our pay-off: Growing Your Business".

"This is an important global award that bolsters our intention to expand internationally", concludes the CEO. "We currently have a presence in the Iberian market, with an office in Portugal, and we are launching a new venture in the United Arab Emirates and have development projects in the UK and the US".

