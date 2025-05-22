Fortress Launches Expert Divorce and Family Law Attorney SEO Services to Help Law Firms Dominate Local Search

Fortress Digital Marketing

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortress, the digital marketing agency born out of frustration with the under performance of traditional SEO providers, is proud to announce the launch of its latest service: Expert Divorce and Family Law Attorney SEO Services. With this new offering, Fortress aims to empower family law firms to achieve top rankings in local search and attract high-quality, conversion-ready clients.Founded by SEO strategist Gerrid Smith in 2018, Fortress was created in response to the lack of real results from SEO agencies. Smith, who had over a decade of SEO experience, launched Fortress after struggling to find a trustworthy SEO partner for his own eCommerce business in the competitive CBD space. Frustrated but motivated, Smith applied his own advanced SEO tactics —and his company went on to generate eight figures in revenue in its first year.“Fortress started because I couldn’t find an SEO partner who could actually deliver,” said Gerrid Smith, Founder of Fortress. “Now we’re that partner, especially for professionals in high-stakes, high-competition industries like divorce and family law.”Tailored SEO Solutions for Divorce and Family Law FirmsWith the launch of its new Divorce and Family Law Attorney SEO service, Fortress is addressing a critical need in the legal marketing world. Divorce and family law firms often struggle to stand out in crowded local markets, where clients make fast, emotional decisions based on search engine results. Fortress’s new service is designed to position law firms at the top of those results through custom, data-driven strategies.The service includes:Family Law Keyword Research & Strategy: Fortress identifies and targets the most valuable local and practice-specific keywords such as “divorce attorney in [city],” “child custody lawyer near me,” and “family court legal advice.”Content Built for Clients & Search Engines: SEO-optimized landing pages, blogs, and FAQs that educate, build trust, and attract organic leads.Local SEO & Google Business Profile Optimization: Strategic updates to Google listings, localized content, and reputation management for maximum visibility.Technical SEO & Site Health Optimization: Schema markup, page speed improvements, mobile-friendliness, and internal linking—engineered specifically for law firms.White-Hat Link Building for Law Firms: Authority-boosting backlinks from legal directories, news outlets, and niche-specific partners.“Divorce and family law attorneys need more than just traffic—they need the right traffic,” said Smith. “Our SEO framework focuses on intent, empathy, and conversions, not just keyword rankings.”Fortress: Built to Break the SEO MoldFortress’s origin story sets it apart. In 2018, Gerrid Smith was building a CBD eCommerce company when he realized that no agency could meet his expectations for SEO performance. Despite the legal and algorithmic challenges of marketing a cannabis product, Smith applied cutting-edge SEO strategies and scaled the business to eight figures in its first year. That experience revealed a major gap in the market, and Fortress was born.Today, Fortress is focused on helping law firms, e-commerce brands, and service-based businesses gain the online recognition they deserve. The launch of Divorce and Family Law Attorney SEO services marks a strategic expansion into one of the most competitive verticals in local search.A Mission to Deliver Real SEO ResultsUnlike many agencies that rely on vanity metrics and cookie-cutter tactics, Fortress is driven by ROI and real-world impact. Its Divorce and Family Law Attorney SEO service is designed to help attorneys rank in the Google Map Pack, outrank local competitors, and generate qualified case inquiries—without depending solely on paid ads.About FortressFortress is a performance-driven SEO and digital marketing agency founded by Gerrid Smith. Created out of a desire to challenge the status quo, Fortress provides customized, ROI-focused solutions for law firms and businesses across the U.S. With a new focus on Divorce and Family Law Attorney SEO, Fortress continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in organic growth and local visibility.

