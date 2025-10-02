Oberheiden Law Group is Now Accepting Depo Provera Lawsuits Against Pfizer, Inc.

Oberheiden Law Group PLLC

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oberheiden Law Group PLLC is pleased to announce that it the firm is now accepting Depo Provera lawsuits against Pfizer, Inc. (Pfizer). Pfizer was facing 550 lawsuits in the ongoing Depo Provera multidistrict litigation (MDL) as of August 1, 2025, and founding attorney Nick Oberheiden, PhD , believes that this number could increase substantially in the coming months.Dr. Oberheiden states that the firm is currently accepting cases involving all qualifying health conditions, as identified in a pretrial order (Case No. 3:25-md-3140) issued in the national Depo Provera MDL on May 12, 2025. These conditions include:“Meningioma, Intracranial meningioma, Intercranial meningioma, Cranial meningioma, Brain meningioma, Meninges tumor, Arachnoid tumor (but not arachnoid cyst), Convexity meningioma, Falcine meningioma, Parasagittal meningioma, Intraventricular meningioma, Skull base meningioma, Sphenoid wing meningioma, Olfactory groove meningioma, Posterior fossa/petrous meningioma, Suprasellar meningioma, Recurrent meningioma, Foramen magnum meningioma, Meningothelial meningioma, Fibrous meningioma, Psammomatous meningioma, Angiomatous meningioma, and/or Secretory meningioma.”Meningioma is a type of brain tumor that, while typically non-cancerous, can have a variety of serious consequences. Treatment can be expensive, and patients diagnosed with the types of meningioma listed above can face various other financial and non-financial consequences as well. These include lost earnings, pain and suffering, and emotional trauma, among others. According to Dr. Oberheiden, individuals and families who are eligible to file lawsuits in the Depo Provera MDL can seek just compensation for all of these consequences—past, present, and future.While there are costs involved in pursuing a Depo Provera lawsuit in the MDL, Oberheiden Law Group is representing individuals and families in these cases on a contingency-fee basis. Dr. Oberheiden continues, “We are committed to seeking justice for our clients.”Oberheiden Law Group PLLC is a Texas-based law firm with a national presence. The firm is accepting Depo Provera lawsuits in all 50 states. While the firm has satellite offices in major cities across the country, the firm’s lawyers are able to handle Depo Provera cases remotely, and Depo Provera patients and family members who have questions about their legal rights are encouraged to contact the firm for a free and confidential phone consultation.Attorney Advertising – Oberheiden Law Group PLLC, is a litigation law firm headquartered in Dallas, TX with a nationwide network of senior attorneys and consultants. The firm’s addresses and contact information can be found at www.federal-lawyer.com/our-locations

