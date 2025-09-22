Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C. Expands Criminal Defense Services to Silverthorne, Leadville, and Fairplay, Colorado

JB Katz

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C., a trusted name in Colorado criminal defense for over 20 years, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to Silverthorne, Leadville, and Fairplay. This extension ensures that residents in these mountain communities now have greater access to experienced legal representation when facing serious criminal charges.Attorney Jeri Beth Katz has built a career on defending the falsely accused and those whose constitutional rights have been threatened. With a focus on criminal law ranging from DUI and drug charges to domestic violence, theft, juvenile offenses, and probation violations, Atty. J.B. Katz has consistently served as Summit County Criminal Defense Lawyer and attended surrounding areas. The expansion is a natural step forward in serving the growing needs of mountain towns where access to skilled criminal defense is often limited.Experience That Makes a DifferenceJ.B. Katz has represented clients in courts throughout Colorado for more than two decades, bringing not only extensive trial experience but also longstanding professional relationships with prosecutors and judges. These relationships, coupled with a commitment to meticulous case preparation, allow the firm to negotiate effectively on behalf of clients while also being fully prepared to present a strong defense in court when necessary.The firm is known for giving defendants a voice and ensuring that their version of events is heard with credibility. Whether a client is facing charges that could impact employment, education, or immigration status, the Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C. remains steadfast in protecting their constitutional rights and personal freedoms.Expanded Local Access to Criminal DefenseResidents in Silverthorne, Leadville, and Fairplay can now turn to J.B. Katz for comprehensive criminal defense services including:• DUI Defense: Aggressive representation for individuals charged with driving under the influence. Those seeking a Breckenridge DUI defense attorney or a trusted DUI lawyer in Summit County, Colorado can rely on the firm’s experience in navigating the complexities of DUI cases.• Drug Offenses: From misdemeanor possession to felony distribution charges, the firm works to challenge evidence and fight for reduced penalties.• Domestic Violence & Assault: Skilled Breckenridge domestic violence attorney for charges that could damage reputations, careers, and personal relationships.• Juvenile Defense: Protecting the futures of young people accused of crimes, ensuring mistakes do not define their lives.• Probation Violations: Representing clients in hearings that threaten their freedom and working toward favorable outcomes.By offering these services closer to where people live, the firm aims to reduce the stress and barriers that many face when seeking capable representation in rural or mountain communities.Champion of the Falsely AccusedThroughout her career, J.B. Katz has consistently fought for individuals who have been falsely accused or unfairly treated by the justice system. She believes deeply in the preservation of constitutional protections and applies that belief to every case the firm accepts.The Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C. takes pride in going beyond surface-level defense. The firm employs thorough investigative strategies, works closely with clients to understand the nuances of each case, and leverages years of courtroom experience to achieve results.About Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C.The Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C. is a Colorado-based criminal defense firm serving clients in Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Leadville, Fairplay, and across Summit County. With more than 20 years of experience, the firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals accused of crimes, from DUI and drug charges to domestic violence and juvenile cases. Known for personalized representation and aggressive advocacy, J.B. Katz remains a steadfast champion for the falsely accused.

