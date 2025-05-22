Rochester International Jazz Festival 22nd Edition Starts June 20th

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue return to RIJF for their ninth appearance on Saturday, June 28 in a free show on the Wegmans Stage @ Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — In just four weeks, the 22nd Edition of the Rochester International Jazz Festival—in partnership with Rochester Regional Health—will return to downtown Rochester. The world-class event takes place from June 20 to 28, at 18 unique venues—from iconic concert halls to vibrant outdoor stages, showcasing an extraordinary lineup of talent and transforming the city into a vibrant hub of jazz, culture, and community.As one of the largest jazz festivals in the world, the nine-day event features more than 285 concerts, including over 110 free shows and events. More than 1,750 leading jazz artists will play. The annual festival draws more than 200,000 attendees.This year's Ticketed Headliner Series, presented by M&T Bank, includes the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (sold out), Smokey Robinson, Rickie Lee Jones, The Wood Brothers, and Thundercat. All shows begin at 8 p.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.The festival's signature Club Pass Series will feature 171 jazz artists from around the world and all styles of jazz, from classic jazz to many amazing singers interpreting the Great American songbook, from BeBop to Avant Garde, Swing to Dixieland to Funk, Groove, Soul, R&B, and everything in between. Artists include Ekep Nkwelle, Joe Locke Group, Oscar Peterson Centennial Quartet With Celine Peterson, Terell Stafford Quintet, Doreen Ketchens New Orleans Jazz, Wycliffe Gordon Quartet, Bruce Barth & Eri Yamamoto, Sullivan Fortner, Adrean Farrugia, Ehud Asherie, Claudia Acuna, Dameronia’s Legacy All Stars, Gary Bartz, Matt Wilson's Good Trouble, Jane Bunnett’s “Red Dragonfly”, Tatiana Eva-Marie, Nicole Zuraitis, Chuchto Valdes & Diego Figueiredo, Bill Evans & the Vansband All Stars, Mike Stern Band, Jarrod Lawson, Acoustic Alchemy, Caity Georgy, Brandon Goldberg, Ruta Di, Fabiola Mendez, Yvonnick Prene Quartet “A Harmonica for Django,” Allison Au Quartet, Sasha Berliner Quartet, Helio Alves Samba Jazz Trio, Boss Baritones, Sean Mason Quartet, and many more.The Free Headliner Series will feature Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lettuce, Jesus Molina, and Los Lonely Boys performing on the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5, and Chris Lane appearing on the East & Alexander Stage presented by the City of Rochester and Gianniny Brothers. No tickets are required, and all shows will be held rain or shine.Dozens of additional free concerts can be enjoyed at the City of Rochester Jazz Street Stage, presented by The Community Foundation, the Wegmans Pavilion, and the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County.Squeezer’s Jam Sessions will take place nightly at the Hyatt Regency Rochester beginning at 10:30 p.m. These sessions offer a spontaneous late-night jazz experience with surprise drop-ins and electrifying collaborations. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Sponsored by DiMArco.Five Structured Jazz Workshops will be held June 23 - 27 for music students of all ages, providing a unique opportunity to play, meet, and learn from professional jazz musicians performing at the festival. Workshops are free, and no registration is required. Sponsored by Wegmans. Download the Free App for iPhone and Android smartphones. The app is a comprehensive digital guide to the festival, making it easy to explore the lineup, build a personalized schedule, and access information anytime. Sponsored by Harris Beach Murtha.Travel and visitor resources can be found on the Plan Your Visit section on our website, with important information on parking, ticketing, dining options, festival policies, street closures, what to bring, and other helpful tips to make the most of their experience. Headliner tickets and 3- and 9-Day Club Passes are available online only at RochesterJazz.com, in person at the Ticket Shop starting June 16, or by phone at (585) 454-2060. Club Passes offer significant value, providing unlimited access to up to 171 Club Pass Series shows on any three or nine days of the festival, at discounted rates compared to individual show tickets.The RIJF Ticket Shop will open June 16 at 100 East Avenue, Rochester, NY, 14607, at the corner of Gibbs Street in downtown Rochester. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. from June 16 to 19, and noon to 9 p.m. daily from June 20 to 28.

