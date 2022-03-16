CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is Back! Lineup Announced for 19th Edition June 17-25. Headliner Shows Free
The 9-day Festival, June 17-25 presents legends, familiar favorites, rising stars, and new discoveries! 325 shows, 1750+artists, 20 venues.
We invite you to enjoy another amazing diverse program and the finest in creative improvised music, and never forget: ‘it’s not who you know, it’s who you don’t know.’”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is back! After a two-year hiatus due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Producers John Nugent and Marc Iacona today announced the lineup for the long-awaited 2022 nine-day Festival, which will return with its 19th edition June 17 to 25 to downtown Rochester, New York.
— John Nugent, Producer, and Artistic Director
From legendary performers and familiar favorites to rising stars and new discoveries, the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival navigates all genres of creative improvised music from all corners of the world. More than 208,000 people attended the 2019 Festival.
The multi-dimensional Festival will present 325 shows including a record 130 free shows and events with more than 1750 artists at 20 diverse venues.
All Headliner Shows Are Free & Outdoors – Plus! Record Number of Free Shows
During this transition year, to provide more spacing for all large shows, all headliner shows will be free and presented on two major outdoor stages, Midtown Stage at Parcel 5, the site of three free shows nightly all nine days, and Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Park, which will be home to two free shows nightly the final weekend June 24 and 25.
A record of 130+ free shows will be presented on 9 free stages. See Rochesterjazz.com for the complete lineup.
Headlining this year are Chris Botti, Devon Allman Project + special guests Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Samantha Fish “Allman Family Revival,” Tommy Emmanuel, Spyro Gyra, Robin Thicke, Sheila E., Booker T Presents: A Soul Stax Revue, New Power Generation, G Love & Special Sauce, The Bacon Brothers, and Wynonna Judd. All headliner shows are free this year and open to the public. No tickets are required. Shows go on rain or shine.
The Club Pass series presents 196 shows at 11 Club Pass venues. No reserved seats, or advance tickets are sold for Club Pass Series shows. Enter with the Club Pass (3 or 9-day), a ticket to discovery, or cash at the door. $30/35. RIJF's unique Club Pass gives you access to all Club Pass Series shows June 17 - 25, 2022 at the Festival's official Club Pass Series venues. See the full lineup at Rochesterjazz.com. Come and go from venues as you like.
“It is with profound gratitude to all our patrons and sponsors that RIJF has been able to weather the past two years of the global pandemic,” said John Nugent, Producer, and Artistic Director. “It has been an extremely challenging period worldwide for all live event producers. We are beyond excited to bring the Rochester International Jazz Festival back to all of you as global health restrictions ease. From June 17-25, we will stage another amazingly diverse program for all patrons to enjoy in Downtown Rochester. We invite you all to downtown Rochester to enjoy the finest in creative improvised music, and never forget: ‘it’s not who you know, it’s who you don’t know.’”
“Along with the entire Rochester International Jazz Festival team, we’re incredibly proud to announce a lineup that cumulatively rivals any festival we have put together in our 19-year history,” said Marc Iacona, Producer and Executive Director. “We thank everyone for their unwavering support throughout this unprecedented time. Because of you, the Rochester International Jazz Festival continues to be one of our nation’s finest creative music festivals. We’ll see you on Jazz Street!
Producers Picks & Emerging Stars for 2022 – Not to Miss!
Club Pass Series: Emmaline, Samara Joy, Tivon Pennicott Quartet, Ravi Coltrane, Big Lazy, Itamar Borochov, Ranky Tanky, Adam Melchor, Champian Fulton Trio. Giveton Gelin, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, Dan Wilson Quartet, Sarah McKenzie, Helen Sung Trio, Robin McKelle, Connie Han, Lioness and Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio.
Highlights & What's New
• The world returns to Rochester! The Festival will welcome musicians from Australia, Bahamas, Canada, Cuba, England, Finland, Germany, Haiti, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, and Scotland.
• The Global Jazz Now Series returns!
• Nightly Jam Sessions at the Hyatt Regency Rochester start at 10:30 p.m. nightly. Led by Bob Sneider and Karl Stabnau.
• 5 Free Student Jazz Workshops for music students of all ages will be held from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Eastman School of Music Ray Wright Room (120) Sponsored by Wegmans. Instructed by visiting RIJF artists and led by Bob Sneider.
• The RIJF / Eastman School of Music annual jazz scholarship presentation/concert is free and will be held outdoors on the Jazz Street Stage. The program has awarded almost $500,000 in scholarships to 40 students.
• The free Official Festival App updated for 2022 will be launched in April.
See the full schedule and read about the lineup of 1750+ artists and 325 shows at RochesterJazz.com.
About the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is one of the world’s leading jazz festivals. Held annually in Rochester, NY, more than 200,000 music fans attend the nine-day festival, which presents 325+ shows at 20 venues with more than 1750 artists from around the world. the festival was founded in 2002 and is produced by RIJF, LLC, a privately held company owned by John Nugent and Marc Iacona. 2022 will mark the festival's 19th Edition. The 2020 and 2021 Festivals could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Amanda Antinore
Dalmath Associates
aantinore@dalmath.com
