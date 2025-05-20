North Carolinians Can File Claims Against 23andMe Until July 14

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Contact: Ben Conroy

(984) 383-9038

RALEIGH – North Carolinians have until July 14, 2025, to file claims against DNA testing company 23andMe for any general claims against the company or claims related to the cyber security incident reported in 2023. Attorney General Jeff Jackson was investigating 23andMe over the data breach when the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

“Your genetic data is the most personal information you have, and 23andMe’s data breach may have put that information in the wrong hands,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “I’m continuing to monitor the company’s bankruptcy and sale to make sure they protect consumers’ personal information. If you were impacted by the data breach, please consider filing a claim.”

In October 2023, 23andMe suffered a massive data breach that potentially compromised the private genetic information of millions of people. North Carolinians can file a claim if they:

Were a 23andMe customer between May 1, 2023, and October 1, 2023. Received notice that their personal information was compromised in the breach. Suffered from financial damages or other non-financial harms from the breach.

People can file claims related to the data breach here and general claims here.

As part of his investigation into 23andMe, Attorney General Jackson won a consent order appointing a consumer privacy ombudsman to help advocate for consumers’ privacy and security interests as 23andMe navigates its sale.

