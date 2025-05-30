Submit Release
Attorney General Jeff Jackson Open Letter to Law Enforcement Families

To the families of North Carolina’s law enforcement officers: 

This letter is for you. 

You may not wear the uniform, but you serve alongside it. You live the long nights, the missed calls, the held breath when something doesn’t feel right. Your loved one puts themselves in harm’s way to protect others – and you carry that risk with them, every day. 

Law Enforcement Safety and Support Month is a time to recognize the full scope of sacrifice that public safety demands. That means honoring officers, but it also means honoring you. 

Across North Carolina, law enforcement families are the quiet backbone of public service. You keep life steady while your loved one answers the call. You manage the worry, the waiting, the what-ifs. And too often, your strength goes unrecognized. 

It shouldn’t. 

In recent weeks, I’ve spoken with families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. I’ve heard their stories and seen their courage. What they carry – what you carry – is immeasurable. And it shapes how the rest of us understand what service truly means. 

You are part of this mission. You are part of this sacrifice. You are part of the legacy. 

We can never fully repay what is given by law enforcement families. But we can speak plainly: we see you. We are grateful to you. And we stand with you, not just this month, but always. 

May God bless your families, and may He continue to bless the protectors of our great state. 

Sincerely,
Jeff Jackson 

