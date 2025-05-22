TGW North America celebrates its 20th birthday

Some of the 300 employees of TGW North America, a strong warehouse automation partner, outside their headquarters with arms raised

The unit's activities encompass planning and realization of highly automated fulfillment centers, as well as providing support during live operation.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2025, TGW North America, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, turns 20 years old. Its founding in 2005 marked the beginning of a success story that now spans two decades. Sustainable development steps, satisfied customers, and successfully implemented showcase projects make TGW North America a strong warehouse automation partner that aspires to continue its growth together with its customers.

This location not only means representation in the important U.S. and Canada markets, but also the ability to operate closely to the customer – a central criterium when TGW North America was founded. TGW Logistics currently employs 300 specialists at its North America unit who plan and implement powerful and future-proof intralogistics systems.

Moreover, local Lifetime Services teams ensure that the highly automated fulfillment centers continue to run reliably and provide optimal performance. In 2022, TGW North America received the "West Michigan Best and Brightest” award as an exemplary employer.

MARKET WITH GREAT POTENTIAL

"The demand for automated solutions remains high in North America, and businesses are looking for a trusted warehouse automation company that can provide holistic systems and services that fit their unique needs," emphasizes Christian Lahnsteiner, Chief Executive Officer TGW North America. "We are proud of the over ten-year-long relationships we have with GAP and Fastenal, the warehouse of the future we implemented and support for fashion and lifestyle specialist URBN – one of our largest solutions globally – and the partnerships we continue to build with well-known brands."

RENOWNED CUSTOMERS

An ever-growing number of companies are putting their trust in TGW North America's competence and experience. These customers range from medium-sized companies to industry leaders active on an international scale, including the fashion giants GAP and Victoria’s Secret & Co., alongside other major companies like Fastenal, Jasco, and TVH.

About

TGW Systems Inc. – the North American arm of TGW Logistics Group – is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience, we design, manufacture, implement and maintain trusted end-to-end solutions, which enable our customers to run their distribution network at the highest levels of productivity. Our tailored industry solutions for fashion & apparel, industrial & consumer goods and grocery are suited to manage dynamic market changes and make retailers and their fulfillment centers future-proof. TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

