PrevTech Recognized by Aviva as a Specialist Partner for Electrical Network Monitoring

LEVIS, CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrevTech Recognized by Aviva as a Specialist Partner for Electrical Network MonitoringPrevTech Innovations is proud to announce its inclusion in the Aviva Specialist Partner Network, a recognition that highlights the trust Aviva places in PrevTech’s proactive electrical monitoring solutions.Aviva, one of Canada’s leading property and casualty insurance groups, has identified PrevTech as a key partner in helping businesses reduce risk related to electrical systems. This recognition underscores the value of PrevTech’s unique approach, which combines advanced technology with expert oversight to prevent electrical failures and reduce the risk of fires.Unlike other monitoring solutions, PrevTech’s is the only one on the market backed by a team of specialists who proactively monitor clients’ electrical networks. When a critical issue is detected, clients are contacted immediately, a human-led intervention that often makes the difference in avoiding costly damages or downtime.“We are honoured to be recognized by Aviva as part of their Specialist Partner Network,” said Pierre-André Meunier, President and Founder of PrevTech. “This partnership reinforces the impact of our proactive model and the importance of having a team of experts supporting clients in real time.”PrevTech’s monitoring solutions are currently trusted by thousands of farms and businesses across Canada and the United States in sectors such as agriculture, agri-food, and light industry. The company continues to grow its presence by providing tools that not only detect anomalies but also empower clients to take informed action, before it’s too late.Read the full article from Aviva:Media Contact:Simon TouchetteMarketing Manager, PrevTech InnovationsEmail: simon@prevtech.caPhone: 1-888-224-0604Website: www.prevtech.ca

