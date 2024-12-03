New Partnership Brings Real-Time Electrical Monitoring to Dairy Farms, Preventing Faults and Fires

Agrivolt and Fisher & Thompson Expand Partnership to Enhance Dairy Farm Safety and Productivity

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past decade, farms have undergone significant advancements in electrical infrastructure, transitioning from older, sometimes unreliable networks to systems designed to support larger electrical loads. With the adoption of rotary parlors, heavy-duty equipment, and expanded livestock operations, modern farms require more power than ever before. This increased demand, however, heightens the risk of electrical instability, which can adversely impact both animal welfare and operational efficiency.To address these challenges, PrevTech Agrivolt ’s sister company specializing in electrical network monitoring and fire prevention, has joined the longstanding partnership between Agrivolt and Fisher & Thompson . This enhanced collaboration aims to provide farmers with a real-time electrical monitoring solution that detects faults and anomalies, proactively preventing issues that could lead to operational disruptions or even electrical fires. PrevTech’s services are delivered by a team of experts who work closely with clients, guiding them through the diagnostic and risk mitigation process.“We have proudly collaborated with Fisher & Thompson for over 15 years, working hand-in-hand to help dairy farmers control stray voltage and optimize farm operations. This partnership combines Agrivolt’s expertise in electrical network monitoring with Fisher & Thompson’s leadership in dairy equipment innovation, ensuring enhanced animal comfort, safety, and productivity across farms in the Eastern U.S.,” said Pierre-André Meunier, President of Agrivolt and PrevTech. “The addition of PrevTech to this relationship reinforces our commitment to providing a comprehensive solution that addresses all aspects of electrical safety.”“Our enduring relationship with Agrivolt has been a cornerstone in supporting the needs of our dairy farm clients,” said Josh Bare, General Manager at Fisher & Thompson. “With the addition of PrevTech’s electrical monitoring solutions, we are confident that this partnership will empower the more than 4,000 farms we serve to take a more proactive and corrective approach to electrical safety. Together, we are driving innovation and ensuring safer, more efficient operations for dairy farms across the Eastern U.S.”The combined expertise of Agrivolt, PrevTech, and Fisher & Thompson offers a unique value proposition: enhanced peace of mind for dairy farmers, alongside significant gains in overall productivity. Together, we not only safeguard farms from electrical hazards but also deliver solutions that fuel long-term business success.About Fisher & ThompsonFisher & Thompson, established in 1983, is a leading provider of dairy solutions across the Eastern U.S. With over 100 industry experts, they offer a comprehensive range of services, including milking equipment, maintenance, and custom automation solutions. Their commitment to enhancing dairy farm productivity and animal welfare has made them a trusted partner in the dairy industry.About AgrivoltAgrivolt specializes in detecting and controlling stray voltage to enhance animal well-being and safety. They offer comprehensive services, including on-site diagnostics, certified installations, maintenance programs, and expert advice, tailored to the agricultural sector's specific needs. With over 2,000 projects completed in Canada and the U.S., Agrivolt's expertise ensures optimal performance and comfort for livestock.About PrevTechPrevTech is a leading provider of advice-based prevention and power safety solutions. Its dedicated team of experts leverages cutting-edge technology and deep industry knowledge to help businesses identify and mitigate electrical risks effectively and proactively. The company assists business operators in identifying and mitigating electrical and thermal issues that could evolve into much larger problems. Their mission is to reduce the risk of electrical fires while providing peace of mind to their clients.

