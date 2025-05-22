EXANTE Appoints Robert Parker as Head of Risk, Financial Markets

Robert Parker, Head of Risk, Financial Markets for EXANTE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading global prime broker EXANTE is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Parker as Head of Risk, Financial Markets, effective 12 May 2025. Based in London, Parker will report directly to Zane Kotane, Chief Operations Officer.With over 25 years of experience in financial services, Parker brings a wealth of expertise across Market Risk, Credit Risk, Operational Risk, and Liquidity Risk. He has held senior risk management roles at BCS Global Markets, Sberbank CIB, Deutsche Bank, MF Global, and BGC Partners/Cantor Fitzgerald, following an early career in options market making on the LIFFE trading floor.Throughout his career, Parker has successfully designed and implemented risk management frameworks that align closely with business strategy. His collaborative approach and deep understanding of complex risk environments make him well positioned to support EXANTE’s evolving needs.Zane Kotane, COO of EXANTE, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Robert to the EXANTE team. Robert’s broad experience and leadership will be instrumental as we enhance our risk frameworks, support product innovation such as our options trading initiatives, and refine liquidity management processes. His appointment reflects our commitment to maintaining robust, forward-looking risk practices that support our long-term growth and deliver enhanced value to our clients.”Robert Parker added: “Joining EXANTE at such an exciting stage in its journey is a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to further strengthen the risk function, support innovation, and help drive sustainable growth in line with EXANTE’s strategic objectives.”About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ global financial markets, 8 asset classes and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customisable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.Media Contact: Julia Chapman, jch@exante.eu

