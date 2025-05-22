The Mind Body Spirit Festival Returns to London, Olympia this Bank Holiday Weekend

Mind Body Spirit Festival returns to London’s Olympia on the 23rd May 2025 to party for FOUR whole days in celebration of spirituality and wellbeing.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn new skills - Be Inspired - Grow together at London Olympia - 23-26 May 2025

Mind Body Spirit Festival returns to London’s iconic venue Olympia on the 23rd May 2025 to party for FOUR whole days in celebration of spirituality and wellbeing. Expect an unforgettable and uplifting start to the Summer, including the opportunity to not only participate in spiritual practices and modalities but leave this year’s show with a new skill under your belt at our new MBS Academy.

Founded in 1977, the MBS Festivals in London and Birmingham have continually captured the essence of personal growth and spiritual practices, welcoming thousands each year. As the festival enters its 48th anniversary, expect a mixture of familiar faces and spaces, and new areas of exploration and transformation.

Festival favourite, the Wellbeing Market will feature an eclectic and colourful collection of over 175 ‘not on the high street’ brands, offering beautiful gifts for loved ones, including crystals, organic beauty products and clothing, yoga supplies, holistic medicines, essential oils, aura photography and so much more. Plus the Crystal Clear Psychic Circle is back to offer personal readings for those seeking guidance.

2025’s line-up boasts seven stages and a packed schedule of workshops, sound baths, breathwork sessions, laughter yoga and ceremonies. With over 111 free sessions designed to inspire, empower, and educate attendees have the opportunity to explore topics that resonate deeply with their personal journeys.

These sessions and workshops will be led by some of the most influential voices in the MBS space, and festival go-ers can expect to receive wisdom from stand-out speakers such as Robert Holden, Kyle Gray, Dr Gemma Newman, S.B. Keshava Swami, Sonia Choquette, Michelle Elman, Beáta Alföldi, Estelle Bingham, TJ Higgs, Karen Kay, Nicky Alan, Tamu Thomas, George Lizos and Maggie Colette, and many more.

Each day of the festival promises rich experiences across various areas designed for personal growth and community connection:

- NEW MBS Academy: the brand-new learning arm of the Mind Body Spirit Festival. Designed for seekers, healers, and change-makers, our upskilling courses in modalities such as Reiki Level 1 will empower you to deepen your practice and turn passion into purpose.

- MAIN STAGE: The vibrant heart of the festival will feature artistic performances, musical acts, interactive demonstrations, and thought-provoking talks.

- WELLBEING STUDIO in partnership with Triyoga: Triyoga, one of the UK’s leading destinations for yoga, Pilates and holistic treatments will host a series of practical, expert-led classes in the Wellbeing Studio. Attendees can take part in taster sessions and workshops covering different yoga styles, from dynamic Vinyasa and Ashtanga to restorative Yin and meditation. Triyoga remains committed to honouring yoga’s ancient traditions while adapting to modern life. Sessions cater to all levels, from beginners to experienced practitioners, offering a chance to experience Triyoga’s teaching first-hand.

- CRYSTAL CLEAR PSYCHICS : Engage with one of the UK’s most trusted psychic circles for readings and insights across all life areas.

- AURA PHOTOGRAPHY - See and understand the energies that surround you. Using scientific sensory equipment, we will capture a perception of your aura through our unique aura camera and provide you a physical polaroid photograph to keep. A friendly team of readers will be able to share with you their knowledge of each colour, its position and any deeper meaning.

- ALCHEMY OF SOUND : Hosted by renowned sound healer Anne Malone, this sanctuary will provide meditation sessions and immersive sound experiences, including soothing sound baths.

- CEREMONY SPACE: Crafted as a cosmic womb, this space will host intimate experiences centered on themes such as fairy rituals, kundalini activations, body confidence ceremonies, cacao rituals, astrology, and tantra.

- MIDLIFE WISDOM STAGE : This platform will address women’s holistic health, offering valuable advice on topics like menopause, gut health, nutrition, fatigue, and navigating life after 50.

Join us at the London Mind Body Spirit Festival for an unforgettable weekend of exploration, connection, and profound personal growth. Whether you’re just beginning your journey or are well along your path of wellbeing, our curated workshops and free experiences will inspire you to heal and connect with your inner self and community.

Event Details : The festival will take place from Friday 23 May to Monday 26 May at Olympia, London Hammersmith Road, W14 8TH

Opening Hours

Friday 23rd 10.00 - 17.00

Saturday 24th 10.00 - 17.00

Sunday 25th 10.00 - 17.00

Monday 26th 10.00 - 17.00



For general customer enquiries please contact info@mindbodyspirit.co.uk |

Social Media: Facebook @mindbodyspiritfestival | Instagram @mbswellbeing | Tiktok @mbswellbeing

For Media Enquiries please contact Sarah@iamsarahlloyd.com

