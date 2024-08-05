VOCAL ARTIST AND VOICE ACTIVATOR, NATALIE FARRELL RELEASES AUDIOBOOK VERSION OF 'LIGHT THE WAY'

Light the Way Book Natalie Farrell Natalie Farrell

'Light The Way” a powerful audio book for modern-day change makers, designed to help readers activate the power of their intuitive voice.

I had to get brutally honest about life: I grew up in a dysfunctional home, and felt I was never enough. This audio book shares my soulfully devised Spiritual Growth Strategies that I used to heal.” — Natalie Farrell

LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Light The Way' is an ideal summer read for lovers of self development and transformation seekers. Available for download on the 8th August, this audiobook is a treat for the senses. Natalie Farrell, a visionary voice activator and intuitive sound healer, first launched her part self-help and part memoir 'Light The Way” in 2021; this powerful audio companion for modern-day change makers is designed to help individuals activate the power of their intuitive voice and embark on a journey of self-discovery.

When writing the book, author Natalie had to get brutally honest about life, growing up in a dysfunctional home with an alcoholic parent; and moving through the fear, the trauma and the deep-rooted emotions of feeling like she was never special enough, loved enough or good enough. In 'Light The Way,' Natalie invites readers to not only share in her journey, but also take off their shoes and dance with life, embracing their true purpose and reconnecting with their inner guidance.

The audiobook sensitively guides listeners through the journey of self-discovery, offering sound journeys, audio tools and meditations to navigate fears and awaken mystical masteries within. Elegantly broken into three parts, 'Light The Way' offers guidance for transitioning into a soul-fuelled life:

PART ONE: UNLOCKING YOUR INTUITIVE MASTERY - Moving through the 7 stages of wake-up calls, including reclaiming your voice and detaching from attachment.

PART TWO: SOUL HUSTLERS ARISE - Preparing listeners to activate their soul's purpose by untying knots of the past and embracing their true selves.

PART THREE: BECOMING THE COSMIC DANCER - Embracing imperfections, realigning with trust, and calling in the Divine Dream Team.

Throughout the audiobook, Natalie shares her soulfully devised Spiritual Growth Strategies which she used in her own healing journey and now shares with her clients. These strategies include meditations, soul activations, and energy cleansing methods to deepen the reconnection process and align with the awakening of the soul's purpose.

Additionally, readers will encounter a collection of Starseed poems curated with the Cosmos for deep activation shifts.

'Light The Way' is an ideal summer read for lovers of self development and transformation seekers. Natalie invites you to dive into this experiential immersion for the senses, guided by her melodic and soothing voice.

For more information on Natalie Farrell visit www.nataliefarrell.co.

“Light the Way” Audio Book will be available on Spotify from 8th August

About Natalie Farrell

Natalie is a cosmic songbird who translates the light she sees in the world into something tangible to amplify the human experience. Through her work as a singer, voice coach and author, Natalie empowers people to push to their edges: to activate their intuitive voice so they can approach life and business the unconventional way.

