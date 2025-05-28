Kerry-Based Company, Net Feasa, Celebrates Launch of Its Novel AI Platform at the Global Economic Summit 2025

(Left to Right) Jerry O Sullivan, CFO at Net Feasa, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald, Mayor of Kerry, Fearghal Reidy, Chief Executive of the Kerry County Council The event took place against the beautiful backdrop of the Europe Hotel & Resort in Killarney

EUROPE HOTEL & RESORT, KERRY, IRELAND, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dingle-based supply chain digitalization company, Net Feasa held the official European launch ceremony of its Agentic Control Tower™ platform at the 2025 Global Economic Summit (GES25) which is taking place this week, May 26th-28th in Kerry. The platform, which is the first of its kind, uses the power of Agentic AI to visualize container fleets as they move goods around the globe and automate traditional logistical workflows such as booking and scheduling. Agentic AI is a class of artificial intelligence which can use logic to inform its decisions and take actions with minimal human intervention.Agentic Control Tower™ transforms the container into an AI Logistics Agent for the supply chain that can initiate auctions among prospective customers seeking cargo slots on vessels via a new revenue-generating marketplace. The AI-enabled container can self-manage, negotiate and secure optimal bids, delivering maximum efficiency and value to shipping companies. The platform, knowing the container’s current location, schedule and destination, will select the best option available for its next job while still in transit. The result is an innovative platform with dynamic booking capability, route optimization and precision delivery, all of which improves over time as the system steps back, learns and adapts.The ceremony took place as part of GES25, which is in its second year and convenes key figures from across global politics, business, and technology for cooperation. Among the attendees at the ceremony were the Mayor of Kerry, Cllr. Breandán Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the Kerry County Council, Fearghal Reidy, and Net Feasa CFO, Jerry O’ Sullivan. The platform is set to have major implications for supply chain logistics, ushering in a new era of efficiency and sustainability and firmly placing Ireland at the forefront of AI innovation in Europe. In one example, Net Feasa has reduced the carbon footprint in drayage by 50% and the cost to the shipper by 25%. At scale, this translates to less trucks on the road, less traffic congestion at ports and further reductions in the number of containers required globally. Speaking on the announcement, Mayor of Kerry, Cllr. Breandán Fitzgerald said:“We are delighted to support the launch of Net Feasa’s new AI platform. Headquartered in Dingle, Net Feasa embodies Kerry’s unique entrepreneurial spirit and global ambition. Kerry stands apart as a place for innovation, investment and growth. I wish Mike and the team, every success in this new venture, which will fasten their position as a leader in supply chain digitalisation.”Net Feasa’s Agentic Control Tower™ is built on decades of expertise pioneering vessel connectivity and IoT-enabled asset visibility for the supply chain. The company has a presence across three continents to support its expansion with partners around the globe. Agentic Control Tower™ brings with it a disruptive new business model for the intermodal industry, with an opportunity for shipping companies to access additional revenue streams and market share.For press enquiries and more, reach out to Dale Breheny at dbreheny@netfeasa.com.About Net FeasaNet Feasa is a pioneering digital transformation partner and trusted IoT service provider to the global supply chain. The company specializes in delivering end-to-end visibility, safety and security to the intermodal industry, for a seamless transition to a smarter, more efficient and sustainable system. From the container to the vessel and the port, the company’s vision is to connect every link in the supply chain for true transparency and unparalleled insights. Through decades of rich technical experience, a proven track record in deploying wireless connectivity, and strong global partnerships, Net Feasa empowers the world’s largest transportation companies to improve operations and fleet management at scale, leveraging the power of AI and advanced data analytics for measurable cost savings and maximized asset revenue generation.Visit www.netfeasa.com for more information.

