Net Feasa appoints former Panasonic Exec., Sean Gavin, as Company President

Net Feasa President, Sean Gavin, at Intermodal Europe 2024

The strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the Company is poised for growth through strategic partners across the globe

The company's drive and expertise in harnessing IoT, AI and Cloud technologies to fully digitize and improve operational efficiencies in the global supply chain are second to none.” — Sean Gavin, Net Feasa President

DINGLE, KERRY, IRELAND, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital transformation partner to the global supply chain, Net Feasa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Gavin to the role of President of the Company. This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time as the Company is poised for rapid growth through strategic partners across the globe.Prior to joining Net Feasa, Sean Gavin worked in a variety of roles in the aerospace industry including maintenance, repair, product management, quality, operations, business development and support. This includes almost 15 years at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, the world leader in state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC), as SVP of the Customer Support Services Business Unit. Having managed over 1,500 personnel in a variety of roles, across over 40 locations, Sean brings a wealth of experience to Net Feasa.Following the appointment, Mike Fitzgerald, Founder & Chairman of Net Feasa expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment:"We are honoured to have Sean join the Net Feasa team. As we continue to work with our partners to digitally transform the global supply chain with our IoT, AI and Cloud-based solutions, Sean’s expertise in managing globally dispersed teams, partnerships and end customers, will be critical to our success."Net Feasa has established itself as a trusted partner in the supply chain industry, pioneering state-of-the-art IoT, AI and Cloud solutions which provide real-time visibility, safety, security, and actionable insights across intermodal assets. With its commitment to driving digital transformation, the company is poised to further its mission of creating smarter, connected and AI-enabled supply chains.Commenting on the appointment, Sean Gavin stated:"Since joining Net Feasa as VP of Programmes a year ago, it’s been a pleasure to work with the Net Feasa team, customers and suppliers. The company's drive and expertise in harnessing IoT, AI and Cloud technologies to fully digitize and improve operational efficiencies in the global supply chain are second to none. I look forward to working with the team to deliver unparalleled value to clients worldwide."Under Sean’s leadership, Net Feasa aims to scale and strengthen its position as a global leader in supply chain digitalization. The company remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to achieve their operational goals while contributing to a safer, more secure, efficient and sustainable supply chain ecosystem.For media inquiries or more information about Net Feasa's solutions, please contact:info@netfeasa.comAbout Net Feasa:Net Feasa is a trusted IoT service provider dedicated to transforming the global supply chain through innovative connectivity solutions and seamless digital adoption. The Company’s early IoT experience enabled it to build and refine AI-based, data-generating wireless IoT platforms, which orchestrate the flow of context-aware and actionable insights from supply chain assets to the Cloud. Net Feasa’s solutions empower the world’s largest transportation companies with end-to-end visibility of their asset as they move across the globe, underwriting safety, security, sustainability and operational efficiency.Visit www.netfeasa.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.