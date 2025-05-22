Revopoint Trackit Launches on Kickstarter : Reducing Time and Cost of 3D Scanning

Secure a Super Early-Bird price of only $ 3,249 Dimensional Accuracy and Reliability Versatile Scanning for Diverse Applications

Revopoint Trackit, an optical tracking and blue laser 3D scanner launches on Kickstarter on May 28th, 10 AM ET..

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For aerospace, automotive engineering, and manufacturing professionals, accuracy and reliability are essential. Yet, those without large tool budgets face technical limitations of existing solutions, the hassle of marker placement, and accuracy loss outside controlled environments. That's why Revopoint developed Trackit. Revopoint Trackit , an optical tracking and blue laser 3D scanner for small to large scans, launches on Kickstarter on May 28th, 10 AM ET., Offering a 35% off Super Early-Bird price for the first 100 backers.- A Practical Tool for Modern Engineering WorkflowsConventional 3D scanning solutions often miss industrial requirements. Accuracy issues, marker placement overhead, and the risk of surface contamination from scanning sprays can hinder throughput and inspection data reliability.· Dimensional Accuracy and ReliabilityAchieve high accuracy for detailed analysis, reverse engineering, and quality control. Trackit's volumetric accuracy is 0.025mm + 0.04mm x L(m), ensuring reliable measurements, whatever the workpiece.· Simplified WorkflowWith marker-free scanning, you can eliminate time-consuming surface preparation. Also, Trackit's Smart Auto Calibration via its gimbal system eliminates manual calibration errors and minimizes setup time.· Versatile Scanning for Diverse ApplicationsThe Trackit's dual-mode scanning mode offers 30 blue laser cross-lines for rapidly capturing surface areas, including dark and shiny ones, and a powerful single-line mode for deep holes and crevices. Trackit's dual-camera optical tracking base station with a large tracking area can easily be repositioned to ensure full surface coverage up to 2800 x 2800 mm at 4000 mm.· Comprehensive Metrology Software IntegrationAll Kickstarter backers will receive a free one-year license for Revopoint Measure, a 3D metrology software designed to compare your scan data to CADs, with parameter extraction, volume measurement, and GD&T analysis tools.- Real-World ApplicationsEfficiently getting accurate dimensions from irregular parts is a common headache across reverse engineering, automotive, quality control, and other applications. Calipers struggle with free-form curves, portable CMMs demand elaborate fixtures, and most handheld scanners rely on spray or stick-on targets. Trackit was designed to sidestep those constraints.As mechanical engineer Johnathan Mitchelson explains, Trackit provides a clear, accurate model in a single session: "Trackit nailed a complex brake shaft with exceptional detail. I captured the exterior using the 30 cross-line mode, then switched to the single-line mode for the deep keyways—all without markers or spray. Three-click auto-calibration, watertight mesh, and I'm ready for reverse engineering and future upgrades. It's a game-changer."- Exclusive Kickstarter Pricing Click here to be notified the moment Trackit launches. If you're among the first 100 backers, you can secure your Trackit scanner at a special 35% off Kickstarter price. Unlock exclusive VIP benefits with a $100 deposit, including a 3-year warranty, free air shipping, and priority delivery!

Revopoint Trackit

