Revopoint Launches Revo Measure: PTB-Certified 3D Measurement Software Sets New Industry Standard

SHENZHEN, CHINA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Revopoint , a global leader in advanced and easy-to-use 3D scanning solutions, is proud to announce the official launch ofRevo Measure, a professional-grade 3D measurement and analysis software that has received certification from Germany's Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), the world's leading institution for metrology standards.The software's debut delivers on a key promise to backers of Revopoint's Trackit scanner, which raised $1.94 million on Kickstarter earlier this year. All campaign supporters will receive a free one-year license, a significant value that turns their hardware purchase into a complete measurement solution.For Revopoint, the launch means more than just delivering a product. The PTB certification elevates the company's self-developed algorithms to compete with those of well-known international rivals.-International Certification Validates Technical ExcellenceGermany's PTB sets the gold standard for measurement accuracy. Its certification process evaluates not just accuracy, but consistency and reliability under real-world conditions, criteria that eliminate marginal performers."PTB certification isn't just a marketing checkbox," explained a developer from Revopoint Algorithm Lab. "It's proof that measurement results will stand up in regulated industries, legal disputes, and international trade."The certification serves as a key trust indicator for manufacturers and engineers worldwide who need verifiable accuracy in quality control, reverse engineering, and product development.-Smarter Measurement, Faster Insights, Better Quality Revo Measure delivers a robust suite of measurement and analysis capabilities designed to streamline design validation and manufacturing quality control, including:· Dimensional measurement of length, angle, and volume calculations· GD&T analysis for form and position tolerances· Deviation analysis comparing scan data against CAD models· Cross-section creation and measurement tools· Intuitive color mapping to visualize error distributionThe software supports industry-standard file formats: PLY, PTS, XYZ, STL, OBJ, and STP. Users can import models and use one-click deviation analysis to generate comprehensive error reports, quickly identifying dimensional discrepancies between manufactured parts and design specifications.-User-Centric Design Lowers Barriers to EntryUnlike traditional metrology software that often requires extensive training, Revo Measure prioritizes ease of use without sacrificing professional features. The platform includes intelligent automation tools such as automatic alignment, feature extraction, and visual cross-section creation, which greatly reduce the learning curve."We've designed Revo Measure to be immediately productive," one of the developers noted. "Users can start performing professional-grade measurements without needing specialized training, while still having access to the advanced analytical tools that quality control engineers require."The software generates exportable PDF measurement reports that include essential data, deviation analysis charts, and textured visualizations, supporting documentation, and team collaboration across design and manufacturing departments.-Ecosystem Integration with FlexibilityWhile Revo Measure functions as a standalone solution compatible with standard PLY-format point cloud and mesh models from various sources, it provides improved integration with Revopoint's 3D scanning hardware. Users operating Revopoint scanners can enjoy smooth one-click measurement workflows and keep color texture details in their analysis.This optional ecosystem approach offers flexibility for organizations with existing scanning infrastructure while delivering optimized performance for Revopoint customers.-Long-Term R&D Investment Yields ResultsThe Revo Measure launch marks the latest milestone in Revopoint's ongoing dedication to software development. The company has consistently invested in improving its entire software suite, with every application showing significant performance gains through iterative updates. By retaining full control over its algorithm development, Revopoint has built deep technical expertise, enabling rapid innovation and tailored solutions to meet changing market needs.-Ready to Try It Out?The first version, V1.0.0, of Revo Measure for Windows is now available for download.For more information, please visit https://www.revopoint3d.com/pages/support-download -About RevopointRevopoint is a global leader in consumer and professional 3D scanning technology designed to make 3D modeling accessible to everyone. Our robust R&D and advanced production capabilities produce cutting-edge technologies, ranging from micro-structured optical chips to high-precision 3D vision algorithms.Please visit the website for more information: www.revopoint3d.com

