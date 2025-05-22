Minister Dion George attends SADC TFCA International Conference and Summit, 22 and 23 May

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, will be leading the South African delegation at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCAs) International Conference and Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe on 22 and 23 May 2025.

TFCAs are unique landscapes and seascapes which straddle international borders that are well suited to the collaborative and coordinated implementation of a number of Multilateral Environmental Agreements in support of the Sustainable Development Goals while conserving biodiversity and promoting ecotourism and contributing towards the creation of an equitable, carbon-neutral, and nature-positive world.

“The Summit is an important regional platform for South Africa to reaffirm our commitment for the TFCAs Programme while also enhancing regional integration and sustainable development within the SADC Region,” said Minister George. South Africa is the only country in the region that has TFCAs with all its neighbouring countries.

The initial SADC TFCA Programme was approved in 2013 and was intended to reinforce Member States’ efforts to establish and develop TFCAs in collaboration with national, regional and international partners. The current SADC TFCA Programme, which covers the years 2023-2033, was ratified in 2021 and was crafted through an inclusive and extensive process of engagements and synthesis and analysis.

It’s three pillars are: (1) to foster regional integration between two or more states to manage shared natural resources and to achieve progress towards legal harmonisation and active cooperation in resolving matters relating to transfrontier conservation in the region; (2) transboundary management of natural resources and ecosystems; and (3) socio-economic development based on the sustainable use on natural resources by communities living in and alongside TFCAs.

South Africa derives various benefits by participating in the TFCA programme which amongst others include (a) Restoration of ecosystems and enabling the free movement of wildlife and tourists; (b) Development and implementation of joint management tools (Joint Operation Strategies); (c) Synchronization of wildlife management activities and approaches e.g., game counting, fire management, translocation; and (d) Development of critical infrastructure in TFCAs including roads, tourist access facilities.

“Biodiversity knows no border, which is why I am looking forward to engagements with other Member States on further strengthening mechanisms to support a functional and integrated network of TFCAs where shared resources are sustainably co-managed, conserved and recognised as a foundation of economic development, human well-being and improved livelihoods and resilience of people living in and around these areas,” said Minister George.

