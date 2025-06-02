Over 200,000 young people start work in schools today

Dear Fellow South African,

Today marks the ‘first day at school’ for about 200,000 young people at over 20,000 schools nationwide. This time, however, they are not arriving at school as learners, but as working adults. They are participants in the fifth phase of the Basic Education Employment Initiative, the largest youth employment programme in South Africa’s history.

After a year’s pause, the initiative returns to townships, villages, inner cities, farms and special needs schools, bringing hope, energy and incomes to places where opportunities are too often out of reach.

The initiative is a flagship programme of the Presidential Employment Stimulus, which has, since its inception in 2020, supported the delivery of jobs and livelihood opportunities in our country. The Basic Education Employment Initiative is implemented by the Department of Basic Education and by provincial education departments. It is now funded by the UIF Labour Activation Programme and national government.

This programme is designed to develop the work skills that employers say they need, such as time management, task management, teamwork, problem solving, IT, admin and much more.

In the process, participants undertake roles aligned to school priorities to ensure these young people add real value, enhancing the learning environment for learners and strengthening learning outcomes.

The Basic Education Employment Initiative offers opportunities for young people at all skills levels. Graduates are prioritised for work in the classroom, where their tasks allow teachers to spend more time on teaching and lesson preparation. Curriculum Assistants support maths, science and technology. Reading Champions promote literacy and a culture of reading. Lab and Workshop Assistants support technical subjects. Others support IT and school administration.

They also tackle essential maintenance, such as fixing doors, painting peeling walls, maintaining school vegetable gardens and playgrounds. Care and Support Assistants work with School Support Teams to identify and support children at risk. Still others spark life into sports, art and music, activities that inspire learners, uncover their talents and build pride in communities. Together, these roles provide real work experience to young people and vital support to our education system.

The best possible advice to the young people starting at schools this week comes from a former participant in the programme. In 2023, Sibongile Joni was a Curriculum Assistant at Emsengeni Primary School in the Eastern Cape. She has since been employed in an NGO called Masinyusane.

She has this advice for participants now starting in the programme: “Be reliable: your consistency builds trust. Be willing to learn, ask questions, accept feedback and grow daily. Take initiative: if something needs to be done, do it without waiting to be told. Treat every task as important, no matter how small, because excellence in the small things builds your reputation. Always be professional: your attitude, respect and conduct matter. Build strong relationships with staff and learners. People open doors for those they trust and enjoy working with. Lastly, make the most of the trainings offered, they equip you with the skills you’ll need for your next step.”

She says this journey has taught her that growth doesn’t come overnight. She says: “Start strong. Stay consistent. You’re building your future today.”

Every participant has their own hopes and dreams for their future beyond this programme. Whether they pursue a career in education, undertake further studies, search for a job or embrace self-employment, they won’t be starting from scratch. From this programme, they will carry invaluable skills and experience. Yet, in a tough labour market, they will each need to tackle their next chapter with creativity and initiative.

As a society, we cannot leave young people to navigate the transition into work alone. Together, we need to step up to assist them.

These young people will leave the school environment having shown up, contributed and made a difference. They will have worked in high-pressure environments with limited resources and will understand deadlines and responsibility.

To employers, we say: give them their next opportunity, mentor their enthusiasm, help take their potential to the next level.

We also need to reach those young people who want to be entrepreneurs. We need to find new ways to support those who want to create their own jobs and local value, to connect them to finance, training, markets and networks.

Today we celebrate this cohort of young people beginning meaningful work, many for the first time. But let us also not forget those who applied for these posts but who weren’t selected.

Through the Presidential Employment Stimulus, we have demonstrated the government’s capacity to address the youth unemployment problem. Through this programme we have been able to give young people work experience and a pathway to formal employment or even further education.

We do believe that this will have a much longer term benefit for the employability of young people. This is but one initiative that seeks to address the youth unemployment challenge. We still have much more to do to address the plight of young people.

These young people are showing us what they are capable of. It is up to all of us in society to give them the opportunities they need to thrive.

With best regards,