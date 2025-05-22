Leronza Reports Increased Demand for Custom Gold Golf Sets Featuring 1KG 18K Solid Gold Irons

Luxury customization brand Leronza sees growing global interest in handcrafted gold golf equipment used for gifting, collecting, and display.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leronza , the luxury customization house renowned for its 24K gold-plated creations, has announced a sharp rise in global interest for bespoke gold golf sets, not only in 24K Gold Plated finishes but also in full 18K Solid Gold variants. Among the most talked-about releases is the Taylormade P790 Iron Four Set, meticulously handcrafted by Leronza in 1 kilogram of 18K Solid Gold per piece — a statement of engineering, prestige, and personalization.Once considered niche novelty items, these gold golf sets are now gaining broader appeal among collectors, sports aficionados, corporate clients, and luxury lifestyle seekers. According to a company spokesperson, Leronza is seeing increasing orders for these sets used not only as decorative art pieces or trophies but also for gifting, personal collections, and fully functional play — a bold new concept termed as “golden victory.”"What we are witnessing is a unique blend of sport, luxury, and personalization. Clients are no longer just looking for a showpiece. Many are commissioning playable gold golf sets—designed to perform but crafted to reflect individuality," said a Leronza spokesperson.Customers have been requesting extensive personalization on their golf equipment. From engraved initials and personal signatures to fully customized nameplates, Leronza’s design team works closely with clients to ensure that every club becomes a personal heirloom.While the Taylormade P790 Irons are taking center stage, Leronza has also expanded its offerings to include gold-plated wedges, putters, fairway woods, and traditional woods. Each piece is meticulously crafted by hand, using premium metals and precision techniques that blend craftsmanship with high-performance sporting design.This surge in demand signals more than a fleeting trend; it’s part of a broader shift towards hyper-personalized luxury goods. Leronza’s philosophy — “If it exists, we can customize it in gold” — continues to attract an international clientele looking for exclusive expressions of their passions.Whether for use on the course, display in executive offices, or as part of a collector’s showcase, these bespoke golf pieces symbolize achievement, legacy, and the enduring marriage between performance and prestige.Leronza, with its headquarters in Dubai and operations spanning across global luxury markets, continues to redefine what is possible in the world of bespoke customization. From tech to travel, lifestyle to sport, the brand remains at the forefront of turning everyday essentials into icons of art and opulence.

